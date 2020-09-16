It’s one of my favorite debates. Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey retired early from this sport, thus setting the “guys retire early” narrative into effect, with a lot of that blame placed squarely on the gnarly work ethic and training of those riders. Plenty of that heat goes in the direction of Aldon Baker, who was trainer for all three riders when they said no mas.

That storyline doesn’t work for me. The “guys retire early” angle can only be placed on those three. That’s it. Everyone else either keeps on racing, or, gets forced out with injury. But retire due to burn out? Three guys in 15 years, and they were the only three riders who built up big championship win streaks during that time. What burned them out? The pressure to keep winning titles.

Villopoto has spoken about this plenty of times. Once he made winning supercross titles the only acceptable standard, he knew even one bad race—merely a third, or a fourth, would leave people asking, “What’s wrong?” As a matter of fact, I actually wrote, “Is something wrong with Ryan Dungey?” after he took some fourth place finishes in 2017. After all, fourth seemed like a drop, since Dungey once podiumed in 31-straight races over 2015 and 2016. That’s nearly two whole seasons inside the top three in every race. We’ve come to accept perfection as attainable. Carmichael did it time and time again outdoors. We’ve come to expect that for the best guys, bad races don’t happen, and getting beat by even one rider is cause for panic. So when Dungey went from nine race wins in 2016 to three in 2017 (with one win gifted to him by his teammate Marvin Musquin) you could see the drop, even if it was just a 1 percent or 2 percent difference.