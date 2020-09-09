The benchmark boot in Motocross, the Tech 10 Supervented boot further advances the innovations that make it the most technical motocross boot ever. Featuring two inlet ports on the front, a ventilated shinplate, perforated padding and extensive mesh sections, the Tech 10 Supervented has been designed for maximum airflow through the boot’s front and effective heat exchange. The new mesh inner bootie boasts a 3D Higher Spring insole which uses air channels within the sole for optimal levels of ventilation, while also creating a cushioning effect for enhanced levels of comfort. There is also a new sole with an extended honeycomb design for superior grip and feel on the bike’s pegs, especially in wet and muddy conditions.

SHOP NOW

ABOUT PUREKANA

PureKana is your best source for quality, affordable wellness products made from hemp-derived CBD. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, we at PureKana are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market.

Pure Kana