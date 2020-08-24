Racer X Films: 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Intro
Kris Keefer and Colton Aeck dive into the 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 to highlight the changes to the new machine. With a difference feel from the suspension, a lower ride height, engine mappings, and much more, there's a lot to talk about with this bike.
Aeck is a current pro rider who has worked with Keefer for years on the testing side of his program at Keefer Inc. Testing. On top of that, Aeck just purchased a Husqvarna for himself after being a Honda guy for years. He details the feeling between his 450 and this new 250.
If you missed the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 intro we posted last week, make sure to check it out.
Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 in the near future.
2021 HUSQVARNA FC 250
Colton Aeck IN ACTION
