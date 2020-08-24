Results Archive
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Intro

August 24, 2020 2:30pm | by: &

Kris Keefer and Colton Aeck dive into the 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 to highlight the changes to the new machine. With a difference feel from the suspension, a lower ride height, engine mappings, and much more, there's a lot to talk about with this bike.

Aeck is a current pro rider who has worked with Keefer for years on the testing side of his program at Keefer Inc. Testing. On top of that, Aeck just purchased a Husqvarna for himself after being a Honda guy for years. He details the feeling between his 450 and this new 250.

If you missed the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 intro we posted last week, make sure to check it out.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 in the near future.

2021 HUSQVARNA FC 250

  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 250 Kellen Brauer

Colton Aeck IN ACTION

  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer
  • Colton Aeck Kellen Brauer

