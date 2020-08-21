Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Intro

August 21, 2020 1:10pm | by: &

Kris Keefer brought Colton Aeck with him today to test out the all new Husqvarna FC 450 and offer insights and feedback to the key changes for the new model. Hear their thoughts after working the bike over on a Thursday at Glen Helen.

Aeck is a current pro rider who has worked with Keefer for years on the testing side of his program at Keefer Inc. Testing. On top of that, Aeck just purchased a Husqvarna for himself after being a Honda guy for years. The jump from aluminum frame to steel frame is a key talking point and both Keefer and Aeck explain what to expect when hopping between machines.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 in the near future.

2021 HUSQVARNA FC 450

2021 Husqvarna FC 450
2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen BrauerKris Keefer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer

KEEFER IN ACTION

  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now