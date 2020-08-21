Racer X Films: 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Intro
Kris Keefer brought Colton Aeck with him today to test out the all new Husqvarna FC 450 and offer insights and feedback to the key changes for the new model. Hear their thoughts after working the bike over on a Thursday at Glen Helen.
Aeck is a current pro rider who has worked with Keefer for years on the testing side of his program at Keefer Inc. Testing. On top of that, Aeck just purchased a Husqvarna for himself after being a Honda guy for years. The jump from aluminum frame to steel frame is a key talking point and both Keefer and Aeck explain what to expect when hopping between machines.
Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 in the near future.
2021 HUSQVARNA FC 450
KEEFER IN ACTION
