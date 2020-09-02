FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction. Weighing only 1290 grams, we believe the Formula to be the perfect combination of industry leading innovation and ultra-lightweight design. Simply put, the Formula helmet changed the game.

Kris Keefer joins me to talk about the release of the all-new Intense Tazer MX e-bike. This is an e-mountain bike focused specifically on the motocross crowd--it has triple clamp style forks, for example. But the biggest change is where the bike is sold. Instead of bicycle shops, this bike will be sold exclusively at powersports dealerships. We discuss the model and compare it to the other Tazers, the pros and cons, the new Shimano EP-8, and near the end we talk about Keefer’s work with the new 2021 Honda CRF450R.

Listen to the file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.