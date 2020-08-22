Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning and welcome to Race Day Feed. Last week during round one of the motocross season, we witnessed history made as the first ever pro event took place at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and we’re back for round two after the unfortunate news on August 14 of the cancelation of the 2020 Washougal National. Luckily, MX Sports Pro Racing was able to piece together a second round here at the Ranch on the same date Washougal was originally scheduled for. So now we not only had the chance to kick off the season with the first ever pro event at the Ranch, but we are back for the second one in a matter of seven days. If you missed the action at the first round, make sure to check our Loretta Lynn’s National 1 recap. In case you missed the first round, here is a quick summary.

In the 250 Class, it was title favorite Dylan Ferrandis who struck first by finishing 1-1 here just a week ago. Ferrandis, who was born, raised, and grew up racing in France before competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe, made his first appearance at the Ranch with dominating fashion. After taking the win, the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider said he was hoping for a “perfect season” on the podium but he clarified in a press conference on Monday evening that the phrase was lost in translation.

“I figured after saying that that it might be confusing a little bit,” Ferrandis said. “Yeah, winning the supercross and motocross title would be the perfect season for me. After that, yeah to win all 18 motos would be more perfect, but the goal is to be smart and focus on the championship.”

Ferrandis also said the extra time off from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—and the fact that he got to experience winning the 250SX West Region last year and having to ramp up for motocross—helped him come into this summer’s championship more prepared than he did last year. That’s the bad news for his competitors, as Ferrandis’ preparation was on full display as he swept the motos to earn his seventh career overall win. Another talking point from the first round was the respective returns for second and third place overall finishers, respectively, RJ Hampshire and Jeremy Martin. For Hampshire, this race was his first race back since he underwent reconstructive surgery to fix a torn ACL in April. For someone just four months out of ACL surgery, Hampshire's riding on Saturday was impressive. His speed and consistency in both motos showed no signs of the surgery hindering him at all. There was no rust on his pace nor lack of preparation as his withstood the competition and the tough track throughout the day.

For Martin, it was his return to AMA Pro Motocross. Martin last competed in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Muddy Creek National in June 2018 when he suffered the devastating back injury. The injury kept him sidelined for all of 2019 but he returned to supercross earlier this year before ducking out on the final few rounds in order to prepare for the outdoor championship as the two-time 250 Class champion looks to earn another #1 plate at the end of this summer. Martin earned his 33rd career 250 Class podium in his first race back, but you can tell the Minnesota native is hungry to return to the center of the podium.

In the premier class, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne who earned his first career 450 overall win. Ironically enough, Osborne earned the win as he took it from the grasps of his teammate Jason Anderson. Anderson, who won the first moto, was in position to win the overall (which would have been his first AMA Motocross overall win) but he dropped several positions before eventually finishing six as Eli Tomac made his way into second place in the second moto. Anderson finished 1-6 as he was bested by Osborne's 2-1. Tomac rebounded significantly in the second moto to secure third on a day where he went backwards in the first moto.

Another talking point from this week is that Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb will be out for the remainder of the championship after tweaking his back. Remember, Webb suffered that gnarly crash in Arlington in February when he slammed hard on his tailbone. Webb and the team have decided to have him sit out to rest and recover to go into 2021 fully healthy.

With their wins at last week's opener, Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne come into round two today with their respective points lead.