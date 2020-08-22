Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Loretta Lynn’s 2

Race Day Feed Loretta Lynn’s 2

August 22, 2020 10:45am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning and welcome to Race Day Feed. Last week during round one of the motocross season, we witnessed history made as the first ever pro event took place at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and we’re back for round two after the unfortunate news on August 14 of the cancelation of the 2020 Washougal National. Luckily, MX Sports Pro Racing was able to piece together a second round here at the Ranch on the same date Washougal was originally scheduled for. So now we not only had the chance to kick off the season with the first ever pro event at the Ranch, but we are back for the second one in a matter of seven days. If you missed the action at the first round, make sure to check our Loretta Lynn’s National 1 recap. In case you missed the first round, here is a quick summary.

In the 250 Class, it was title favorite Dylan Ferrandis who struck first by finishing 1-1 here just a week ago. Ferrandis, who was born, raised, and grew up racing in France before competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe, made his first appearance at the Ranch with dominating fashion. After taking the win, the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider said he was hoping for a “perfect season” on the podium but he clarified in a press conference on Monday evening that the phrase was lost in translation.

“I figured after saying that that it might be confusing a little bit,” Ferrandis said. “Yeah, winning the supercross and motocross title would be the perfect season for me. After that, yeah to win all 18 motos would be more perfect, but the goal is to be smart and focus on the championship.”

Ferrandis also said the extra time off from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—and the fact that he got to experience winning the 250SX West Region last year and having to ramp up for motocross—helped him come into this summer’s championship more prepared than he did last year. That’s the bad news for his competitors, as Ferrandis’ preparation was on full display as he swept the motos to earn his seventh career overall win. Another talking point from the first round was the respective returns for second and third place overall finishers, respectively, RJ Hampshire and Jeremy Martin. For Hampshire, this race was his first race back since he underwent reconstructive surgery to fix a torn ACL in April. For someone just four months out of ACL surgery, Hampshire's riding on Saturday was impressive. His speed and consistency in both motos showed no signs of the surgery hindering him at all. There was no rust on his pace nor lack of preparation as his withstood the competition and the tough track throughout the day.

For Martin, it was his return to AMA Pro Motocross. Martin last competed in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Muddy Creek National in June 2018 when he suffered the devastating back injury. The injury kept him sidelined for all of 2019 but he returned to supercross earlier this year before ducking out on the final few rounds in order to prepare for the outdoor championship as the two-time 250 Class champion looks to earn another #1 plate at the end of this summer. Martin earned his 33rd career 250 Class podium in his first race back, but you can tell the Minnesota native is hungry to return to the center of the podium.

In the premier class, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne who earned his first career 450 overall win. Ironically enough, Osborne earned the win as he took it from the grasps of his teammate Jason Anderson. Anderson, who won the first moto, was in position to win the overall (which would have been his first AMA Motocross overall win) but he dropped several positions before eventually finishing six as Eli Tomac made his way into second place in the second moto. Anderson finished 1-6 as he was bested by Osborne's 2-1. Tomac rebounded significantly in the second moto to secure third on a day where he went backwards in the first moto.

Another talking point from this week is that Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb will be out for the remainder of the championship after tweaking his back. Remember, Webb suffered that gnarly crash in Arlington in February when he slammed hard on his tailbone. Webb and the team have decided to have him sit out to rest and recover to go into 2021 fully healthy. 

With their wins at last week's opener, Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne come into round two today with their respective points lead. 

  • Ferrandis' Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F entering today. Align Media
  • Zach Osborne's Husqvarna FC 450 sporting red. Align Media

During last week’s season opener we saw a storm roll in on Friday, which canceled the one and only press ride scheduled for the championship. The morning qualifying sessions were a bit of a muddy mess as several riders got stuck in deep mud holes, but eventually the track was in prime condition come the motos. The rutted track turned out to be a tricky first round as we saw and heard riders talk about the difficulty with pushing the pace. With a small mistake in one section, riders could lose time on their competition way easier than they could push and make up time. But this week, with rain on Friday—and scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the day today—we could be in for a muddy mess today. For all those PulpMX Fantasy players out there, remember to make your picks based on guys who are good in muddy conditions *cough* Justin Barcia *cough* and make sure to check out our injury report on the latest info of who is in and who is out for today.

In this year's nine-round championship, today will be a huge factor. Championship hopefuls, such as Hunter Lawrence, rebounding from last week and earning valuable points today can be key, especially if title favorites struggle. Lawrence

  • Carson Mumford Align Media
  • Benny Bloss' Husqvarna FC 450. Align Media
  • Starting line from the Ranch. Align Media
  • Today could get interesting. Align Media

The riders will be set to take to the track shortly for the first time. Continue to follow along for updates from practice all the way through the final checkered flag of the day.

Reminder: the second motos today will be broadcasted live on NBC. You will want to make sure you are tuned in for those races. Below is the full broadcasting schedule for today.

First (and only) Timed Practices

250 Class

In the first qualifying session, the track was a little sloppy and muddy was flying but the riders were still able to push it. When the 250 Class B session ended, Joey Crown topped the group with a 2:02.986. Crown was expected to return (after a concussion suffered in supercross) next weekend but with the second round moved from Washington to Tennessee, Crown made the drive.

In the 250 Class A session, Shane McElrath was leading with a 1:57.971. Near the end of the session, McElrath’s Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Dylan Ferrandis taking over the top spot with a 1:57.179. With the abbreviated schedule today due to the weather, Ferrandis claims the top 250 Class qualifying spot.

“On this day, confidence doesn’t mean a lot,” Ferrandis said. “The track was good, I was surprised. Track was in perfect condition. In the mud, you never know. It’s always a tough day in the mud. ...Yeah, I feel really good. My bike is working great…keep improving. I feel good.”

Ferrandis is the fastest 250 Class qualifier for the second week in a row.
Ferrandis is the fastest 250 Class qualifier for the second week in a row. Align Media
McElrath qualified second in the 250 Class.
McElrath qualified second in the 250 Class. Align Media
J-Mart was the third-fastest in today's 250 Class qualifying session.
J-Mart was the third-fastest in today's 250 Class qualifying session. Align Media.
Motocross

Loretta Lynn's National II - 250 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Joey Crown
2:02.986 Metamora, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Gared Steinke 2:03.796 Woodland, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Maxwell Sanford 2:05.331 Pasadena, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Gage Schehr 2:06.123 Murrieta, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Jake Pinhancos 2:08.145 Rochester, MA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Loretta Lynn's National II - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 1:57.179 Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
2Shane McElrath 1:57.971 Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin 1:58.491 Millville, MN United States Honda CRF250R
4Justin Cooper 1:59.158 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Cameron McAdoo 2:00.041 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450 Class

In the first and only 450 qualifying session, points leader Zach Osborne’s day did not start off the way he wanted it to. Osborne’s bike was not starting due to an electrical issue and the team quickly got to work as Dave Feeney started looking into what the issue was. Feeney began tearing parts off the bike in order to get into the electronics (underneath the seat) as more Rockstar Energy Husqvarna mechanics came to help. For several minutes the team tweaked what they could but nothing was working, as the bike would not fully fire up.

While the top ten in points get grandfathered into the motos even if they don’t run a time within the top 36 times, the rule states that said rider must complete at least one qualifying session in order to be grandfathered in. With the weather impacting today’s race day schedule, there will not be any last chance qualifiers for Osborne to sneak in by. So Osborne has to complete at least one qualifying lap in order to compete in the motos. We then received word that Osborne would be able to jump from the A session to the B session, so if the crew could fix the issue and get the bike fired up, Osborne could put in at least one lap in that second 450 session.

Osborne watched as the crew continued to tweak the bike and click the electric start. With no luck, this process was repeated. And repeated. And repeated. Then the group grabbed another gas tank to put unto the bike.

More people came to assist in any way they could and at one point, Red Bull KTM mechanic Carlos Rivera came over to help the Husqvarna crew push Osborne’s bike off the starting straight. As the madness continued for Osborne, the clock ticked down on the A qualifying session.

Osborne could only watch as the rest of the top 450 riders continued to put in lap after lap in the session. By the end of it, Marvin Musquin topped the 450 Class A session with a 1:59.678. Adam Cianciarulo finished the session second with a 1:59.703, which sat as the top spot for a majority of the session. Justin Barcia finished the session with the third-fastest time with a 2:00.376.

“We’re here, we’re happy," Musquin said. "It’s good to be back, second time here at Loretta’s. man, I can’t believe how good the track was. Hopefully we won’t have more rain today. I’m happy with P1. We made some changes with the team, I just need a good start and it will be good to battle again. I’m really happy to be back here and be competitive and it feels good.”

Zach Osborne watches as the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team works on his Husqvarna FC 450 during the 450 Class A qualifying session. Osborne's bike would not fire during the only A qualifying session of the day.
Zach Osborne watches as the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team works on his Husqvarna FC 450 during the 450 Class A qualifying session. Osborne's bike would not fire during the only A qualifying session of the day. Align Media
Motocross

Loretta Lynn's National II - 450 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marvin Musquin 1:59.678 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
2Adam Cianciarulo 1:59.703 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
3Justin Barcia 2:00.376 Monroe, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Benny Bloss 2:00.695 Oak Grove, MO United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Joey Savatgy 2:00.713 Thomasville, GA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

FINALLY! The Husqvarna crew got Osborne’s bike started and he was able to complete a lap during the 450 Class B session! Then he completed a timed lap of 2:09.311. Then he dropped to a 2:04.920 on the next lap. Then a 2:02.330 before the session ended.

Musquin's 1:59.678 held up for the top qualifying spot in the 450 Class. In what was looking to be a disaster at first, Osborne finished several qualifying laps and his fast lap of 2:02.330 was tenth-fastest overall.

Reminder: there are no LCQ's this afternoon, so the fastest 40 riders from combined qualifying will fill the 40 spots in their respective class for today's motos.

Musquin was today's fastest 450 Class qualifier.
Musquin was today's fastest 450 Class qualifier. Align Media
Cianciarulo qualified second overall in the 450 Class.
Cianciarulo qualified second overall in the 450 Class. Align Media
Mud...that's Justin Barcia's music! Barcia's 2:00.376 was the third-fasted 450 Class lap this morning.
Mud...that's Justin Barcia's music! Barcia's 2:00.376 was the third-fasted 450 Class lap this morning. Align Media
Benny Bloss qualified in the top five today. Can Bloss carry this into the motos?
Benny Bloss qualified in the top five today. Can Bloss carry this into the motos? Align Media
Motocross

Loretta Lynn's National II - 450 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Zach Osborne 2:02.330 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Brandon Scharer 2:06.719 Gardena, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Chase Felong 2:10.871 Oceanside, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
4Jared Lesher 2:11.653 Elderton, PA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Justin Hoeft 2:12.059 Castaic, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Motocross

Loretta Lynn's National II - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marvin Musquin 1:59.678 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
2Adam Cianciarulo 1:59.703 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
3Justin Barcia 2:00.376 Monroe, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Benny Bloss 2:00.695 Oak Grove, MO United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Joey Savatgy 2:00.713 Thomasville, GA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

250 Class Moto 1

About 25 minutes before the start of the first race, rain started to fall again at the Ranch. Constant rain yesterday and overnight brought on the concern today could be all-out mudder, but when the riders took to the track for the qualifying session earlier the track was not as bad as everyone expected. Riders and teams prepared for mud with hand guards, extra goggles, and foam on the helmets to help with the mud but the sessions this morning saw riders pushing the pace rather than paddling through every section like they could have been.

But now after a half an hour straight of rain right before the racing begins, everything about the track getting better it all thrown out the window. These guys better be ready for the sloppy, deep rutted track as just with one look at the starting straight shows a layer of still water on top of the track.

if the hard rain keeps coming, this track could become sloppy with deeps ruts.

In the first moto of the day, it was Shane McElrath who grabbed the holeshot. Next to McElrath was Alex Martin as the two splashed the remainder of the competition behind them as they went through the first turns side-by-side. Martin quickly took the lead over McElrath but gave it right back when he washed the front end in the outside of the turn following the Ten Commandment section. McElrath was remaining clean for a few sections until his bike quickly stalled. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider tried to re-fire the Yamaha YZ250F but the bike would not start up as Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron Mcadoo cruised by to take over the lead. McElrath’s bike started smoking as he lost position after position trying to get going again. He eventually got started again inside the top ten.

McAdoo lead briefly before RJ Hampshire powered through the muddy roost to get around the inside of McAdoo to take over the lead on the fourth lap. In the first few laps of the races, riders were throwing goggles left and right and pulling into the pits. Ferrandis found creative lines opposite of Jeremy Martin to take over third place. Ferrandis overcame a blast from Martin, McElrath, and the other front runners out of the gate but quickly put his excellent line choice to work as he made his way towards the front. He would catch one rider and either use a unique line or benefit from their poor line choice and slowup to move forward. Eventually, Ferrandis caught and passed McAdoo. And before long, Hampshire himself tossed his goggles.

Ferrandis and Hampshire would go back and forth, opening and closing the gap on one another throughout the remainder of the moto.

Alex Martin, who worked his way back up to sixth after his crash on the opening lap, tipped over and his bike got stuck near the mechanics area. Martin was assisted by a race official and remounted without losing much time. 

Right behind A-Mart was Jett Lawrence, who had a mistake of his own while running in sixth. He would eventually finish 30th after it took him a while to get his GEICO Honda running again. 

Hampshire held on Ferrandis’ charge to take the moto win. This was Hampshire’s first moto win since the 2018 Budds Creek National—a day where he finished 2-1 for his first and only 250 Class overall win.

It might have been muddy and he might not have been goggles, but Hampshire was all smiles taking that first 250 Class win of the day.
It might have been muddy and he might not have been goggles, but Hampshire was all smiles taking that first 250 Class win of the day. Align Media
Happy Hampshire.
Happy Hampshire. Align Media

“I felt good, I got out to a decent start. The bike was running good and then I think I got some water in the wires so about five to go it was dying on me pretty bad so it was full-on survival mode. …Thankful to be here. Huge thanks to my family. …Let’s get another one. The track honestly got harder as the moto went on, so hopefully it scraps up a little bit and second moto is good.”

“I was feeling good," Ferrandis said. "It was tricky conditions but I was looking forward for sure. I had a small crash and put my bike hand in [a] mud [puddle]. ...In that condition it was really important to save the bike. [A second] in that moto was like a victory to me.”

“It was survival of the fittest out there," Jeremy Martin said. "…I went down twice. I was like Man, just get her to the finish. I got a third, so I’ll take it.”

Motocross

Loretta Lynn's National II - 250 Moto 1

Live Now
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1R.J. Hampshire 15 Laps2:16.394 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Dylan Ferrandis +09.8792:20.926 Avignon France KTM 250 SX-F
3Jeremy Martin +1:22.7362:17.930 Millville, MN United States Honda CRF250R
4Cameron McAdoo +1:51.6752:16.156 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Carson Mumford +2:14.3032:26.983 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

We're also hearing that Hunter Lawrence has gone into the medical unit. 

