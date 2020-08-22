Right as the 250 Class first moto was about to get underway is when the rain returned, changing the status of the track from rough but was improved significantly after qualifying to “Now there is standing water everywhere, this is going to get interesting.” And that it did.

When the gate dropped on the first race of the day, RJ Hampshire struck gold. Hampshire wasn’t the fastest qualifier but in the first moto, he did what he had to do. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider got out to an okay start (on the inside, within the top ten) but he took advantage of the few turns to put himself into the top five. Then, as the mistakes from the riders ahead of him started to add up, Hampshire continued to avoid mistakes himself to put stay in position to take over the lead from Cameron Mcadoo. The rest of the moto wasn’t perfect for Hampshire but he managed to hold on for the race win—and he did so by riding with the latter half of the race without goggles and with a fast-approaching, fresh-goggled Dylan Ferrandis seeking a win of his own.

“It was a brutal track today but I was pumped to hold on in moto one to get my first moto-win with the team,” Hampshire said in a team statement.

But just as Weege mentioned above, everything that could happen today, did happen today. At the start of the second moto, Hampshire was nowhere to be found. He had made contact with another rider and crashed in the first turn. After crossing the first full lap in 30th, he had a lot of work ahead of him in order to get inside the overall top ten. Hampshire was charging through the pack. Into the top 20, then 15. Several laps later, he was on the verge of breaking into the top ten. Until he got stuck momentarily. But with a little assistance from Brandon Hartranft (who’s bike gave out on him only seconds before as he was running in fifth place), Hampshire would eventually crack into the top ten.