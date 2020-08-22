Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Walton 1
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Live Now
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's National II
450 Group B Qualifying
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Brandon Scharer
  3. Chase Felong
250 Moto 1
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Instapics: Loretta Lynn's 2

Instapics Loretta Lynn's 2

August 22, 2020 10:00am
by:

The second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today from the Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. This will be the second of two rounds to take place at the home of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

Saturday Morning From the Ranch

  • We were greeted with a fair bit of water upon entry this morning. Align Media
  • The gates await to drop for the second round. Align Media
  • The rain has stopped for now but scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Align Media
  • Behind these gates may be the last clean moments for riders all day. Align Media
  • Back at the Ranch for another go around. Align Media
  • The track was sealed but the rain was still buckets full. Align Media
  • Maybe the off-track situation is much worse than the on-track for today's racing. Align Media
  • Zach Osborne carries the red backgrounds on his bike for the first time in his 450 class career. Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis has some familiar red on his bike this weekend as well. Align Media
  • Joey Crown makes his return to racing with the Rock River Yamaha team. Align Media
  • Jalek Swoll's bike is here, but he will not be lining up today. Align Media
  • Christian Craig's HRC Honda outfitted with some trick Cycra handguards. Align Media
  • Blake Baggett's Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM gets some TLC this morning. Align Media
  • JGRMX Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht chats with FXR/Chaparral Honda owner Michael Lindsay. Align Media
  • Troll Train becomes the Stroll Train as he casually heads on into the Ranch. Align Media
  • Carson Mumford heading into the facility. Align Media
  • Derek Drake prepares for the only practice of the day. Align Media
  • Brandon Hartranft getting into his routine. Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire suits up. Align Media
  • Stilez Robertson heads out for practice. Align Media
  • Mitchell Harrison contemplates his lever positioning. Align Media
  • Zach Osborne is ready to go. Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis was the fastest 250 qualifier. Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin was the fastest 450 qualifier. Align Media
  • Benny Bloss found himself near the top of the timing sheets. Align Media
  • Shane McElrath in practice. Align Media
  • Zach Osborne had a mechanical that forced him into the B practice. Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin was P3.  Align Media
  • Cameron McAdoo led the charge for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Align Media
  • Justin Barcia thrives in these conditions. Align Media

