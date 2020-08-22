The second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today from the Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. This will be the second of two rounds to take place at the home of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
Saturday Morning From the Ranch
Zach Osborne carries the red backgrounds on his bike for the first time in his 450 class career. Align Media Dylan Ferrandis has some familiar red on his bike this weekend as well. Align Media Joey Crown makes his return to racing with the Rock River Yamaha team. Align Media Jalek Swoll's bike is here, but he will not be lining up today. Align Media Christian Craig's HRC Honda outfitted with some trick Cycra handguards. Align Media Blake Baggett's Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM gets some TLC this morning. Align Media JGRMX Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht chats with FXR/Chaparral Honda owner Michael Lindsay. Align Media Troll Train becomes the Stroll Train as he casually heads on into the Ranch. Align Media Carson Mumford heading into the facility. Align Media Derek Drake prepares for the only practice of the day. Align Media Brandon Hartranft getting into his routine. Align Media RJ Hampshire suits up. Align Media Stilez Robertson heads out for practice. Align Media Mitchell Harrison contemplates his lever positioning. Align Media Zach Osborne is ready to go. Align Media Benny Bloss found himself near the top of the timing sheets. Align Media Shane McElrath in practice. Align Media Zach Osborne had a mechanical that forced him into the B practice. Align Media Jeremy Martin was P3. Align Media Cameron McAdoo led the charge for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Align Media Justin Barcia thrives in these conditions. Align Media