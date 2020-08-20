450 CLASS

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | TBD

Comment: Bogle didn’t line up for the second moto last week after taking 17th in the first. We’re hearing he overheated. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on whether or not he will race this weekend.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand will miss the nationals this year due to a fractured scaphoid.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger dislocated his wrist in July. He’s had surgery and is out for the immediate future. In the meantime, Broc Tickle will fill in for him.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen will miss Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross due to nagging health issues he’s been dealing with for quite some time. In January, Roczen revealed he’d been dealing with Epstein-Barr virus, and was battling shingles during the Salt Lake City leg of supercross. Christian Craig will handle fill-in duties this summer while Roczen recovers.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb will miss the rest of the series due to a back injury stemming from his big crash in Arlington earlier this year. Webb raced the motocross season opener, but found himself in extreme pain after re-tweaking his back. Afterward it was discovered he has multiple herniated discs. He is now out for the season.