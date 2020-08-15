With back-to-back wins over two series on a 450 Osborne feels like he’s finally believing he belongs at the front of the elite pack. “It’s coming but it’s hard to make that transition,” said Osborne of no longer being intimidated by the 450 field. “I missed a lot of time last year, but the Salt Lake (supercross) thing helped me a lot with confidence and the sense of belonging. I’m not panicking, I’m riding like I practice. I feel like it’s just more straight forward racing.”

While Osborne is a relative newcomer to the 450 division, he’s a racing veteran for certain, and he had good perspective on how to manage the race on this day.

“This is what I refer to as a status quo track,” he said. “You’re not going to go faster than a 1:57, but two mistakes will put you back at a 2:04 before you even know what would happen. You’re trying so hard not to make mistakes even while trying to maintain a decent pace.”

For Anderson’s efforts, he was able to salvage second on the day despite a rough sixth place finish in moto two. Despite that, there were still plenty of reasons to be happy for Anderson who underwent a major training program switch in the middle of this year when he left acclaimed trainer Aldon Baker and began working on his own program. The moto win and podium overall was a good way to start off on the right foot for Anderson.

“First moto went really good I got out front and honestly it was the clear track,” said Anderson. “I think if anyone had a clear track like that they could have done that. Those guys were taking the good lines from each other. Second moto I started tightening up a little bit, Eli got by me, I tried to learn a little bit, then a tangled with a lapper and I really pumped up. I got train rolled by all these guys.”

“Honestly, everyone thinks there was going to be huge change in my program because I’m not working with Aldon [Baker],” said Anderson. “At the end of the day, I needed a change of scenery. I’m working hard and doing motos the same way I would have done if I was still at the Baker’s Factory. I’m enjoying myself. I’ve been with Dean [Wilson], Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence, so that little bit of young guns and enthusiasm that they bring to the table makes my day really easy.”