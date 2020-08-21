We know it’s painful to read Steve Matthes’ Observations column all the way to the end, but Steve at least packed a nice reward for those who hung on through that rough 30-plus-two. Did you miss it? Here it is:

…silly season stuff is that Ferrandis has signed with Yamaha for 2021 and Star Yamaha will run the factory Yamaha 450 effort, Gas Gas might go with Troy Lee Designs and they’re looking at Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, and Justin Barcia, or Barcia may go to MCR (SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts) Honda or Penrite Honda, JGRMX Suzuki looks to have that elusive casino title sponsor finally locked down…

Yup. Not only has the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship begun, but so has silly season! Remember, it’s August already, so while it feels like things are just starting, it’s getting late to keep waiting on deals. Plus, now the industry knows there will be an industry next year. (Lots of scared people back in the darkest days of March.) It’s time to start cracking on contract talks. Here’s some stuff we hear is going on.

Everyone Is (on) a Star: At last check, there are approximately 48 riders rumored to be riding for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha in the near future. That’s because the team not only runs a big 250 effort and a big amateur effort, but is now rumored to be have a Yamaha factory 450 squad as well. We’ve heard this could go both ways: either Star runs a 450 team alongside the Yamaha factory effort, or the factory effort just goes away and Star runs everything. Latest scoop seems to point to Star taking over everything. If so, Star is going to be a huge effort for 2021. Try to follow along here.

The Star 250 Guys: Ferrandis and McElrath have to move up to 450s (see below), but the 250 team is already stacked up with Justin Cooper (re-signed through his remaining years on a 250), Colt Nichols, and young guys Ty Masterpool and Jarrett Frye in the wings. All signs point to Christian Craig moving to Star from GEICO Honda for ’21. Then you have a huge pack of amateurs, as we just saw Matt LeBlanc and Nick Romano on the podium for the team at Loretta’s. We might even be forgetting someone else, because Star has so many ams. Also, KTM Orange Brigade prospect Daxton Bennick is rumored to be talking to Star. This team is well loaded for the future!