Justin Cooper Re-Signs with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha

August 12, 2020 2:20pm | by:
Justin Cooper Re-Signs with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha

In an interview with our Eric Johnson, Justin Cooper said he has re-signed with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. Below is his full quote:

“Yeah, I just signed a new deal with Yamaha. I’ll basically be with them my entire 250 career. I think I signed for the next three to three and a half years with them. Basically, I’m with Yamaha until I’m done with the 250 and then from there, we’ll see what’s next. But yeah, I could stay with them for the rest of my career. I feel like they’re a good team and they put a lot of work in like I do and in order to succeed, I feel like that’s what I need in this class.”

While the details have yet to be announced from the team, this deal might very well serve as the first silly season puzzle piece officially in place for the 2021 AMA racing year. Cooper, who has ridden a Yamaha since his first appearance at the 2011 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, has ridden with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team since turning pro in 2017.

The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will mark his third full-year of racing the 250 Class championship. He finished third in both the 2018 and 2019 championships, and recorded his first overall win at the 2019 Florida National when he finished 2-2. Entering this weekend's opening round, Cooper has 12 overall podium finishes in 27 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts.

Cooper will lineup with his teammates Dylan Ferrandis and Shane McElrath on August 15 at the first (and only) ever Loretta Lynn National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

[UPDATE: wednesday, august 12 at 10 pm et]

Cooper officially announced the news on his Instagram this evening.

View his full post below.

Shortly after, the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team also posted the news on its Instagram page with the caption:

"We are stoked to have secured @justincooper_32 through the end of his 250-class career. Big things this summer and beyond!"

