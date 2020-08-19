WE ARE BACK RACING! The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship got underway this past weekend, round one of an abbreviated nine-round series and I, for one, am happy to watch and talk about some racing again.

First up though, an admission of a wrongdoing. I thought, like more than a few others, that the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch track wouldn’t really work out. I’ve been there (a long time ago though) and I’ve certainly watched a ton of amateur races there over the years and I didn’t think the track would be very good. I was fine with that, I mean we’re in kind of desperate times so I get it but to me, the track looked easy, narrow, and has no elevation. Nothing about it screamed “NATIONAL TRACK” to me and as I said, that’s fine—I’m just glad we’re going racing. I can’t keep talking about baseball, Chick-fil-A, Quads, and whatever else on the PulpMX Show.

Well, after watching the race from my couch I have to say, it was pretty good! Track benefitted from a bunch of rain that made the first practice sessions pretty tough and then dried out during the day to give us a tough, racey track. Lots of mistakes from the riders resulted in passes and huge gaps of time gained and lost out there…which makes for exciting racing. And I don’t know how this is possible but it also just looked (shrugs shoulders) different from the track I just watched the amateurs on a week before. Like, I couldn’t figure it out. Maybe it’s the camera angles, the prep—who knows but I thought it was a good race and better than I thought it would be. Let’s talk about a few specifics now.

[Editor’s note: Yeah, the track crew widened sections and opened up the tighter corners. Hard to even see what changed, some sections were maybe just four feet further to the right or left than the amateur layout, but putting a straightaway just a few feet further away makes the corner before it so much wider. Small changes with big results. Also, I never doubted this track. It produces amazing racing year in and year out, and yes that includes the classes with riders on 250s and 450s. Build the right lines, ruts and bumps and you’ve got yourself a race track. Thank you and good night. – Weege]

ZACH: Wow, there you go. Zach was just riding that three-month momentum (LOLZ) of getting his first 450SX main event in SLC 7 and now, his first 450 Class win as well. I’ve been high on #16’s chances this summer because, as I told him on Monday night on PulpMX Show but in a WAY nicer way, I think he’s a bit of a head case. I just mean when things are good, he’s good and when things are bad, we get the first two months of 2020 450SX. He feeds on momentum and confidence (as do most racers but Osborne I think more so) and he’s got it all rolling now. Great ride for Osborne at the ranch and can he win this 450 Class title? Yes, he can

ELI: Good ride for Eli there, the first moto was NOT what he wanted when he got passed by, are you sitting down, THREE riders to get seventh. Super weird, right? Last season, thanks to Clinton Fowler, we know that Eli was passed a grand total of six times in 24 motos. That’s it! So he’s halfway to that total after one moto! Sound the alarms? Well, no, because Tomac made some adjustments for moto two and got a strong second place. He got to within a couple of seconds of Osborne at one point so yeah, all is fine with the defending champion.