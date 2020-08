The second round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off this weekend on August 22 at the Loretta Lynn National 2 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET/8:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcasted live on MAVTV and NBCSports Gold starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

NBC will carry live coverage of the second motos, starting with the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on August 23, with the second 250 moto at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 1:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. PT.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule