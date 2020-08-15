The Weege Show: Loretta's 1 Pro National Pre-Race

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Loretta Lynn Ranch, now host of round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Yeah, Loretta's normally hosts the big amateur race, but in 2020 everything is weird, and here we are, waiting to see how the pros look on this track...and it rains. Hard. So, press day riding was cancelled.

Anyway, Weigandt is here to take you through this roller coaster of a day. It's all brought to you by a new sponsor! Honda. Yeah, Honda! How about that? Weege Show going big time!