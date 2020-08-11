MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After months of anticipation the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will officially get underway this Saturday, August 15, with the inaugural Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Today, MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with NBC Sports Group, announced broadcast programming details for the upcoming amended season. Action from the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series will once again be featured across the network collective of NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and MAVTV Motorsports Network, while live streaming coverage will be carried exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

Television coverage for the 2020 season will consist of 37 total hours across the trio of networks, highlighted by 22 hours of live telecasts in which all 18 first motos of both the 250 Class and 450 Class will be showcased live on MAVTV. Additionally, a special telecast of the second 450 Class moto from the historic season-opening round at Loretta Lynn’s will be showcased via a next-day airing on NBC, on August 16, bringing this landmark occasion for American motocross into millions of homes across the country.

“In the midst of such extensive uncertainty for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship we have had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated broadcast partner in the NBC Sports Group that has been steadfast in its commitment to bringing the best programming schedule possible for the 2020 season,” said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs. “We’re still navigating through a truly unique period for all sports, and the fact that we not only have a championship schedule, but also a comprehensive broadcast package is something we’re extremely grateful for. The amount of effort, sacrifice, and compromise that has been made amongst all involved parties just to make the 2020 season a reality is something that should not be overlooked, and we sincerely hope our loyal fans are just as eager as we are to watch the return of Pro Motocross, by whatever means necessary.”