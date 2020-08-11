Results Archive
MX Sports Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Pro Motocross

August 11, 2020 2:30pm | by:
MX Sports Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Pro Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After months of anticipation the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will officially get underway this Saturday, August 15, with the inaugural Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Today, MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with NBC Sports Group, announced broadcast programming details for the upcoming amended season. Action from the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series will once again be featured across the network collective of NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and MAVTV Motorsports Network, while live streaming coverage will be carried exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

Television coverage for the 2020 season will consist of 37 total hours across the trio of networks, highlighted by 22 hours of live telecasts in which all 18 first motos of both the 250 Class and 450 Class will be showcased live on MAVTV. Additionally, a special telecast of the second 450 Class moto from the historic season-opening round at Loretta Lynn’s will be showcased via a next-day airing on NBC, on August 16, bringing this landmark occasion for American motocross into millions of homes across the country.

“In the midst of such extensive uncertainty for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship we have had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated broadcast partner in the NBC Sports Group that has been steadfast in its commitment to bringing the best programming schedule possible for the 2020 season,” said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs. “We’re still navigating through a truly unique period for all sports, and the fact that we not only have a championship schedule, but also a comprehensive broadcast package is something we’re extremely grateful for. The amount of effort, sacrifice, and compromise that has been made amongst all involved parties just to make the 2020 season a reality is something that should not be overlooked, and we sincerely hope our loyal fans are just as eager as we are to watch the return of Pro Motocross, by whatever means necessary.”

Complementing the broadcast programming schedule is an even more extensive package via NBC Sports Gold with the “Pro Motocross Pass.” For just $54.99, the popular streaming platform will provide fans with unparalleled access to Pro Motocross, anchored by live, commercial-free coverage of every single moto along with exclusive qualifying shows and on-demand access to every event from both current and past seasons. That’s a value of just over $6 per event over the course of the abbreviated nine-round 2020 season.

Leading the way for the international team of on-air talent that will bring the action to viewers on screens of all varieties is the proverbial voice of American motocross, veteran journalist and host Jason Weigandt. Returning to accompany him in the broadcast booth as analyst is Grant Langston, one of the most successful international competitors in the history of the sport. Rounding out the lineup is trackside reporter Will Christien, who will bring viewers the latest breaking news from the pits along with exclusive interviews with the riders.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit: 
www.ProMotocross.com.

2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship broadcast schedule

2020 Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

* all times
Note: Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, all dates and locations are highly subject to change. Please refer to this list for the latest information on all major championship series.
  • Motocross
    Fox Raceway Saturday, October 10
    • 250 Moto 1
      October 10 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      October 10 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      October 10 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      October 10 - 5:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      October 10 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      October 10 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      October 10 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      October 10 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
  • Motocross
    Thunder Valley Saturday, October 3
    • 250 Moto 1
      October 3 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      October 3 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      October 3 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      October 3 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      October 3 - 5:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      October 3 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      October 3 - 7:30 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      October 3 - 8:30 PM
      nbc-sports
  • Motocross
    WW Ranch (Florida) Saturday, September 26
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 26 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 26 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 26 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 26 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 26 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 26 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 26 - 10:30 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 26 - 11:30 PM
      nbc-sports
  • Motocross
    Spring Creek Saturday, September 19
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 19 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 19 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 19 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 19 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 19 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 19 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 19 - 11:30 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 20 - 12:30 AM
      nbc-sports
  • Motocross
    RedBud II Monday, September 7
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 7 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 7 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 7 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 7 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 7 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 7 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 7 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 7 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
  • Motocross
    RedBud I Friday, September 4
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 4 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 4 - 1:10 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 4 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 4 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 4 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 4 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 4 - 10:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 4 - 11:00 PM
      nbc-sports
  • Motocross
    Ironman Saturday, August 29
    • 250 Moto 1
      August 29 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      August 29 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      August 29 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      August 29 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      August 29 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      August 29 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      August 29 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      August 29 - 8:00 PM
      nbc-sports
  • Motocross
    Loretta Lynn's II (National) Saturday, August 22
    • TBA - Check back for the full schedule
  • Motocross
    Loretta Lynn's (National) Live Now
    • 450 Moto 1
      August 15 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      August 15 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      August 15 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      August 15 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 2
      August 15 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      August 15 - 5:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      August 16 - 12:00 AM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      August 16 - 1:00 AM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 Encore
      August 16 - 12:00 PM
      nbc
