Take a lap around the Loretta Lynn Ranch for the Loretta Lynn's National, the first-ever Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship event to be held at the Ranch.

While the track remains similar to the build from last week's Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, the MX Sports Pro Racing crew has made several changes to the layout and build of the track to increase both the difficulty and the lap times.

Video courtesy of Pro Motocross.