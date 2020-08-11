The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off this weekend on August 15 at the first (and only) ever Loretta Lynn National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET/8:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the season will be broadcasted live on MAVTV and NBCSports Gold starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on August 16, with the second 250 moto at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT. There will also be an encore broadcast of the second 450 moto on August 16 on NBC, starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

And the fourth round (of 18) of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Wednesday (August 2) during the MXGP of the Riga (Latvia) in Kegums, Latvia.

The fifth round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on August 16 during the MXGP of Kegums, the final of the three rounds in Latvia.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule