Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Loretta Lynn National and MXGP of Riga, Kegums

How to Watch Loretta Lynn National and MXGP of Riga, Kegums

August 11, 2020 6:05pm

The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off this weekend on August 15 at the first (and only) ever Loretta Lynn National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET/8:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the season will be broadcasted live on MAVTV and NBCSports Gold starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on August 16, with the second 250 moto at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT. There will also be an encore broadcast of the second 450 moto on August 16 on NBC, starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

And the fourth round (of 18) of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Wednesday (August 2) during the MXGP of the Riga (Latvia) in Kegums, Latvia.

The fifth round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on August 16 during the MXGP of Kegums, the final of the three rounds in Latvia.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

Motocross TV Schedule

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP of Riga (August 12)

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Riga (Lat)

     Wednesday, August 12
    Kegums
    Kegums LV Latvia
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      August 12 - 2:25 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      August 12 - 3:25 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      August 12 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      August 12 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 12 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 12 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 12 - 2:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 12 - 3:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

MXGP of Kegums (August 16)

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Kegums (Lat)

     Live Now
    Kegums
    Kegums LV Latvia
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      August 16 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      August 16 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX 2 Race 1
      August 16 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      August 16 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 16 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 16 - 8:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MGXP Race 2
      August 16 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 16 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands170
2Tim Gajser Slovenia142
3Antonio Cairoli Italy129
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania121
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland120
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France177
2Jago Geerts Belgium158
3Maxime Renaux France135
4Jed Beaton Australia123
5Ben Watson United Kingdom111
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Live Timing

Race Center

450 and 250 Class Entry Lists

2020 AMA National Numbers

Teams

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP of Riga (August 12)

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

MXGP of Kegums (August 16)

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twitter—@ProMotocross

Instagram—@ProMotocross

Facebook—@AmericanMotocross

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now