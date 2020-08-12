“These last two years I’ve gotten second in supercross, and in the last two consecutive outdoor championships, I’ve gotten third,” pointed out a very declarative Justin Cooper on Monday afternoon. “I’ve gotten in the top three in the last four championships that I entered, so now it’s just time to for the win. Not that I haven’t been going for the win, but I really want to put everything into it now for this championship and try to come out in top.”

High consistency is now commonly associated with Justin Cooper of the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. In the last three 250cc racing seasons Cooper has competed in full-time—2018 250 Class (Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship), 2019 250SX East Region and 250 Class and 2020 250SX West Region—he has finished either second or third overall in the points standings. Off a runner-up finish to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Dylan Ferrandis in the recently run 2020 250SX West Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the young man out of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, will now turn his sights to this forthcoming Saturday and upon Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and the curtain-opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. A championship Cooper has fully been fixated upon, the time has now come to pack up the gear bag and head out on a two-month road trip which will take him to Tennessee, Washington, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, and Southern California.

“I’ve just been doing some riding and been getting ready to go racing this Saturday,” offered Cooper this Monday afternoon from his home in the Inland Empire. “It’s coming up pretty quick now. It was a long break and now it’s this coming weekend, so we’re just getting the final preparation in and heading over that way. We’ve got to race at some point, and everyone threw something together and I think we’re all just along for the ride now.