That wasn’t the worst news of the day. That was reserved for Washougal. After literally months of working to be ready for next Saturday’s planned second round of the series, Washington state changed some of the restrictions and requirements that made it impossible to guarantee the race could happen.

According to the MX Sports Pro Racing press release:

”The Washougal National had been previously approved for 2020 at both the local and state level in Washington, based on the COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan that had been submitted by the organizers several months ago to the necessary regulatory agencies. Continuing approval of the event had been reiterated from Clark County, within which Washougal MX Park is located, as recently as this morning, August 14. However, based on newly imposed restrictions within the state of Washington as it relates to COVID-19 infections, the RLT (Race Leadership Team), in consultation with the sport’s OEM partners, have collectively decided that in the best interest of series participants, the event will be canceled.” “The decision by the Race Leadership Team and our OEM partners to cancel the Washougal National is both unexpected and disappointing,” said Roy Janson, Director of Competition at MX Sports Pro Racing in a statement. “The comprehensive Health and Safety Plan, prepared specifically to address COVID-19 issues and related prevention and mitigation efforts, submitted and approved both at the local and state level, provided extensive directives designed to address every concern raised by these officials. The Health and Safety Plan, which is based on state policies currently in place under orders by the governor, is fully compliant with all CDC, state, and county health department guidelines, and provided for pre-admission screening of all pro athletes and their crew members, including non-contact temperature testing prior to being allowed to access the venue. “Ryan Huffman, the event organizer of the Washougal National, did everything within his power to organize a safe event for both professional and amateur competitors,” added Janson. “We commend him for the extensive efforts and sacrifices made to make the 2020 Washougal National a reality. Unfortunately, as we have become increasingly aware, circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID-19 can change dramatically in a matter of hours. We did not reach this decision lightly and the circumstances are entirely out of Ryan’s control. We look forward to bringing the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship back to Washougal for the 2021 season…”

Washougal is still planning on having an amateur race next weekend, which they have a permit for, just as they did for their super-regional last month. As for the rest of the series, among the options we discussed with our OEM partners to maintain a nine-race schedule was holding another race here at Loretta Lynn’s as soon as Tuesday, finding another track for the open weekend of September, and also considering a RedBud-like weekend doubleheader at Ironman or Spring Creek. What we eventually worked out with the teams was a return to the Ranch, but next Saturday, not Tuesday, as some of the teams did not plan to be here that long with their personnel, as well as not having enough equipment for such a quick turnaround. Which means Racerhead will be coming for the third straight weekend for this media tent here at THE Loretta Lynn Ranch, suddenly the staycation home of American motocross.

Here’s the part where I should be waxing poetically about what the Ranch means to the many riders and industry friends that practically grew up here as kids, racing the amateur national and running around of golf carts and swimming in the creek, but since it’s 2020 and nothing except last week’s amateur race has gone according to plan, that race could get derailed by something unexpected, like a hurricane. Or locusts. Or we just finally get struck by a meteor and call it a year...

But we will not waiver from our collective mission to successfully complete this championship. With the exception of a worsening of this damned coronavirus (which could very well happen since the virus never jumps on Zoom calls with us to give us updates) we will keep trying, keep working and keep hoping that things turn around once and for all. I am very sorry for this latest letdown for all of the fans who were planning on being at the Washougal National next weekend, and I also hope we can rescue the track we have here at Loretta Lynn’s for tomorrow’s opener, and then make it even better for next week’s Loretta Lynn’s Pro Motocross II. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, with a max crowd of 5,000 spectators…

Just make sure nobody tells those damned locusts that we’ll be here instead. After all, it’s still 2020.

Godspeed, Michael Mars (DC)

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship lost a good man this week when Michael Mars passed away. He was a regular member of the officiating crew, working everything from tech inspection to wheels-on-the-ground flags. Mike was a longtime member of the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club, proud promoters of the Hangtown Motocross Classic. His regular job was as a prison guard at nearby Folsom Prison, which seemed odd for such a good guy, as he was always smiling, always up for some bench-racing and always ready to help anyone, anytime—including when he jumped in to help out at Monster Energy AMA Supercross races around the truck and down on the infield.