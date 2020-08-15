The Graduate

Adam Cianciarulo has a way of making dazzling debuts. He won his very first supercross (250SX East Region) race in Dallas back in 2014 and was even putting together a quality title run that season before injuring his shoulder. He also won his first race aboard the 450, the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, after a tremendous battle with Eli Tomac, and nearly won the first supercross race of 2020 after going to war with Justin Barcia at Anaheim 1. Well, he’s got another big debut coming up this weekend at the first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. It could go any number of ways, but knowing Cianciarulo, it's going to be exciting. –Aaron Hansel

Another Graduate

If your favorite color is red, don’t worry, there’s another big name making the jump to the 450 class this weekend. Chase Sexton, who is also making his debut with Honda HRC, will line up in the premier class on Saturday, marking his first national on a 450. There are plenty of videos out there of Sexton putting his big Honda through the paces, but we’ve never seen him ride a 450 in actual competition, making it tough to predict how things might go for him this weekend. We know he’s got skills, but he’s also lining up against the biggest names in the sport. Where will he end up after jumping into the fray this Saturday? -Hansel

Back in the Game

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Joey Savatgy race, thanks to a broken heel suffered in Australia before the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season even began, and we’ve never seen him launch out of an AMA gate on his latest piece of machinery, the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing RM-Z450. That’ll change this weekend when Savatgy dons his race gear and heads out for battle for the first time in 2020. Savatgy put in some pretty impressive rides in 2019, his first year on the 450, but then again, he hasn’t raced in a very long time and almost certainly will be dealing with a bit of race rust. We’ll see how much when the gate drops. -Hansel