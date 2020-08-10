The first big story from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has hit before the championship even begins, as today Ken Roczen and Honda HRC have announced he will not race this summer’s nine-race championship, which is scheduled to begin this Saturday at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

In today’s Honda press release, Roczen cited a need to rest and recover from his ongoing health issues, as well as focus on the coming birth of his first child, with his wife Courtney. After another supercross season spoiled by late-season health concerns, Roczen will now sit out for this next championship and focus on 2021.

Of course, while not stated specifically, COVID-19 concerns do appear to strike close to home for Roczen, who has endured multiple surgeries due to injury and has admitted his immune system is no longer as strong as it once was. Before the full scale and scope of the pandemic were even widely known, Roczen was the first rider to declare he would forgo public autograph sessions, citing coronavirus concerns. He only ended up having to stick to that plan for the Daytona Supercross, as just days later the entire Monster Energy Supercross Championship was put on hiatus, and then returned 85 days later in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Roczen participated in hopes of winning the 450SX Championship. His results there were mixed—a win and podiums but also some poor showings due to a bout with shingles.

Roczen ended up third in the 2020 450SX standings, and he finished second in the 2019 Pro Motocross standings.