Free Official Pro Motocross Mobile Live Timing App Introduced

“As we become more and more accustomed to having the world at our fingertips, the time has come to provide our fans with a mobile app that provides the information that is most important to them, whenever they need it,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The sanctioning body at AMA Pro Racing has been diligently working on an app that can bring American motocross further into the mobile age, just in time for the start of the 2020 season. Now users can have access to everything they might want or need in one convenient location.”

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship officially gets underway on Saturday, August 15, with the inaugural Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National. Broadcast coverage of the season opening round kicks off with live coverage of the first motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Coverage of the second motos can be seen via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET, while a special encore presentation of the final 450 Class moto will air on Sunday, August 16, on NBC broadcast network at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

All the action from Loretta Lynn’s can also be streamed live by purchasing the “Pro Motocross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold, featuring exclusive qualifying shows, commercial-free live coverage of every moto, and on-demand access to races from the current and previous seasons. The package costs $54.99 for the full season.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit: www.ProMotocross.com.