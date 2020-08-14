Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Free Official Pro Motocross Mobile Live Timing App Introduced

August 14, 2020
Free Official Pro Motocross Mobile Live Timing App Introduced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—As the countdown continues towards the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, series organizers MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with AMA Pro Racing, have introduced the free Pro Motocross App for mobile devices, the first official app of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series. The app is now available for download through the iOS App Store for all Apple products and Google Play for Android devices.

Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App will provide users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring.

The official Lucas Oil Pro Motocross mobile app will provide fans with the most important information surrounding the championship, right at their fingertips.
The official Lucas Oil Pro Motocross mobile app will provide fans with the most important information surrounding the championship, right at their fingertips.

“As we become more and more accustomed to having the world at our fingertips, the time has come to provide our fans with a mobile app that provides the information that is most important to them, whenever they need it,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The sanctioning body at AMA Pro Racing has been diligently working on an app that can bring American motocross further into the mobile age, just in time for the start of the 2020 season. Now users can have access to everything they might want or need in one convenient location.”

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship officially gets underway on Saturday, August 15, with the inaugural Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National. Broadcast coverage of the season opening round kicks off with live coverage of the first motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Coverage of the second motos can be seen via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET, while a special encore presentation of the final 450 Class moto will air on Sunday, August 16, on NBC broadcast network at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

All the action from Loretta Lynn’s can also be streamed live by purchasing the “Pro Motocross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold, featuring exclusive qualifying shows, commercial-free live coverage of every moto, and on-demand access to races from the current and previous seasons. The package costs $54.99 for the full season.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit: www.ProMotocross.com.

