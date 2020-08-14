So, Sanayei did make it back to California, but that was the easy part. What was difficult was piecing together a racing program.

“It's tough in your head when you think, ‘Yeah, I’ll put something together. I’ll have a couple of sponsors that back me and I’ll do this and do that.’ However, actually doing it and trying to train and race and work on your bikes and do everything in the meantime, it’s definitely a little bit harder than it looks. For me, if I wanted to be racing, I had to find anything that I could. I was thankful enough to get on the Babbitt’s Online Monster Energy Kawasaki team for arenacross and supercross. Monster Energy was also helping me and without all of them, I definitely would not have been able to keep racing. Now I’ve got an opportunity, so now I just have to make something out of it.”

Mitch Payton is now Darian Sanayei’s boss and benefactor.

“Mitch has been in the sport a long time, so I’ve been calling him and begging him and asking him for stuff and trying to talk to him for seven years. When he saw me, you can tell he might not be in the mood for it, so he would turn around and start going the other way. But, yeah, I’m just thankful for him to give me this opportunity. I think Mitch is pretty old school. He wants to see hard work and he wants to see his riders wanting it and he cares about results. If I can do that for him, I think he’ll be happy. He was definitely keeping an eye in me before I got all this. When I was talking to him about the deal, I think he kept an eye on all the things that I did bad. He mentioned all those things to me. Which were true. He was just worried a little bit about my fitness and me having Epstein-Barr before. In supercross, I was getting a little bit tired in the races and my technique wasn’t super good in supercross. He sees it all, though, and he gave me this shot. We’ll see what happens on Saturday. I’ve never really raced with everybody here, so I don’t know exactly where I’m going to stack up, but I know that I’m not too far off the pace. I know that there are a lot of fast guys and a lot of us are pretty close. I think there are 19 factory dudes in the 250 class. You’ve got those few guys that are a little but faster and they have a little bit more speed than everyone else, but basically from that fifth to 15th, 16th, 17th, everyone is pretty close. I think it is going to be making sure that you’re focused on what you’re doing and pushing hard the whole time and starting up front.”