Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 20
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: RedBud

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast RedBud

July 8, 2019 8:30am
by:

For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with JT and SX commentator Daniel Blair joining me to discuss all things RedBud. From AC’s position docking to Eli’s win to Marv getting caught under his bike to Dylan’s second half surge, it’s all right here.

Listen below or here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.