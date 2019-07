Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac captured the overall win on Saturday at round seven of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at RedBud via 1-2 moto scores.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson went 2-4 for second overall with Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin taking third overall via 7-1 motos.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.