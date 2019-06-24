What a scorcher at the new WW Ranch Motocorss Park track this past weekend in Florida and on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, we’ll bring even more heat! Yeah, that’s lame but whatever. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer as co-host to talk about the race and more.

Well he did it. Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper finally got his first professional win this past weekend with two great motos. We’ll have Justin on the line to talk about the race, how he dealt with the heat, and more.

Nick Wey, a friend of the show, will come on to talk about the race, his rider Adam Cianciarulo’s day and season so far, his involvement in ARMA Products, Loretta’s prep, and more in what we’re sure will be a great phone call.

We’ve got EVS Sports on board with us this year and it’s awesome to be associated with a cool brand like that. We’ll have Jackson and Brad from EVS Sports on to talk about the history of the company, what’s new, their support of the sport and more.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Thanks to our sponsor BTOSports.com. BTOSports.com is your #1 source for motocross gear and accessories with Free Shipping WORLDWIDE. BTO Sports is your number one source for all of your motocross parts, gear, accessories and apparel. BTOSports.com is a motocross company who is truly dedicated to the sport.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. Fly Racing is the industry standard for motocross and off-road gear, as well as our hard parts and accessories. Also Fly Racing and parent company Western Power Sports are now a premier-level partner for the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross Championship. These are just a few ways that Fly Racing is becoming more and more involved in the sport that we all love. Check out what Fly Racing has been up to at their website FlyRacing.com and on social media @flyracingusa.

The PulpMX Show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, EVS, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Honda World Downey, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, and Guts Racing.