Larger-than-Life Trucks in Monster Jam Steel Titans | Available Now

We could not wait to sink our teeth into every aspect of the sport: the stadiums and arenas, the drivers, the races, the stunts, the massive air, and most importantly, THE TRUCKS!

The team at Rainbow are no strangers to off-road motor sports and all the parts, gear, style, speed, adrenaline, dirt and NOISE that come with it! That’s what makes off-road competition so fun and had us all revved up (pardon the pun) to take on the true MONSTER of off-road motor sports competition: Monster Jam! (that concludes my puns for the day)

We were given the opportunity to tour the Feld facility in Palmetto, Florida, the epicenter of all things Monster Jam, to meet some of the men and women behind the design and construction of these over-the-top trucks. We were able to see the creation of these awe-inspiring trucks up close and personal, in the very garages they’re built in – immaculate spaces where every bolt, sticker and screw is accounted for. Recreating these Monsters for Monster Jam Steel Titans would require an extremely high commitment to detail and artistry. As massive fans of the sport, we were up the challenge!

Monster Jam trucks are very large, powerful vehicles but what makes them really special is their agility. The ability to make tight turns and recover from landing a truck on its side is possible, in part, because of the unique steering setup we implemented. Drivers are able to independently control the front and back sets of wheels from the driver’s seat. We made this a key pillar of the gameplay experience by allowing players to choose between a combined steering experience for younger or less experienced players, and a Dual-Control option that allows for more advanced players to fully take advantage of independently steering both sets of wheels. This helps give the driving mechanic a skill gap, delivering accessibility for all players to have fun. The addition of manual and automatic transmissions provides another dynamic to driving mechanics that we think more experienced players will love.

With 25 of the most popular Monster Jam trucks, multiple racing and freestyle modes, multi-player split-screen and vehicle destruction, we think we’re finally delivering a unique experience not only for Monster Jam fans but for off-road racing game fans ready for something new!

Monster Jam Steel Titans is available NOW across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. MSRP: $39.99.