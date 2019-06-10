Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Come Join Us For Our Annual Racer X High Point Party

June 10, 2019 1:30pm | by:

Are you headed to Morgantown for the Circle K High Point Pro Motocross National this weekend? Come join us Friday, June 14, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Almost Heaven, located in downtown Morgantown, for our annual Racer X High Point Pre-Party! 

There will be free food, Red Bull drink specials, event-ticket and gear giveaways, and a guaranteed good time. Families are welcome!

See details below with location and time: 

  • Location: Almost Heaven — 374 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
  • Time: 7-10 p.m.
  • Amenities: Free food, patio, drink specials, prize giveaways, DJ