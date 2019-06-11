Watch: Troy and Friends on The Whiskey Throttle Show

The Whiskey Throttle Show this week was something special. The Troy Lee Designs global sales meeting was happening, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of Troy's friends from over the years and have them tell their favorite memories of him in a show we called "Troy Stories."

If you know Troy, then you know he's involved in more shenanigans and pranks than anybody else in this sport, period. Friends Scott Bell, Bill Keefe (his brother-in-law), Carly Lee (his daughter), Cam Zink, and Mitch Payton all joined us at the desk, with Troy joining Mitch during his turn, and we just couldn't stop laughing.

Mitch and Troy have been buddies since they were teenagers, and they got into their share of trouble together. They walked through the Sod Busters story, the overhead-bin story, and four or five others I had never heard. Whether you grew up watching racing in the 1980s or you don't know who Mitch Payton is, you'll crack up hearing these stories.

The show is up now on YouTube (see below), and it can also be heard on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.