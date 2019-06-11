Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Troy and Friends on The Whiskey Throttle Show

June 11, 2019 9:30am | by:
Watch: Troy and Friends on <em>The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

The Whiskey Throttle Show this week was something special. The Troy Lee Designs global sales meeting was happening, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of Troy's friends from over the years and have them tell their favorite memories of him in a show we called "Troy Stories."

If you know Troy, then you know he's involved in more shenanigans and pranks than anybody else in this sport, period. Friends Scott Bell, Bill Keefe (his brother-in-law), Carly Lee (his daughter), Cam Zink, and Mitch Payton all joined us at the desk, with Troy joining Mitch during his turn, and we just couldn't stop laughing.

Mitch and Troy have been buddies since they were teenagers, and they got into their share of trouble together. They walked through the Sod Busters story, the overhead-bin story, and four or five others I had never heard. Whether you grew up watching racing in the 1980s or you don't know who Mitch Payton is, you'll crack up hearing these stories.

The show is up now on YouTube (see below), and it can also be heard on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher