Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 27, 2019 6:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 2 (of 12) - Fox Raceway - Pala, CA

Pala (Fox Raceway) - 450

- Pala, CA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 1 Kawasaki KX
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany2 - 3 Honda CRF450
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM4 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC6 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F FE
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR8 - 7 Suzuki RM-Z450
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY7 - 10 Yamaha YZ450F
9Fredrik Noren Sweden9 - 9 Honda CRF450
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA11 - 8 Honda CRF450
11Dean Ferris Australia10 - 13 Yamaha YZ450F
12Justin Bogle Cushing, OK12 - 12 KTM 450 SX-F FE
13Todd Waters Australia16 - 11 Husqvarna FC 450
14Dylan Merriam Corona, CA15 - 15 Husqvarna FC 450
15Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX13 - 26 Honda CRF450
16Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA33 - 14 KTM 450 SX-F FE
17Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela14 - 31 Kawasaki KX
18Ben LaMay Anchorage, AK37 - 16 Honda CRF450
19Erki Kahro Estonia17 - 20 KTM 450 SX-F
20Taiki Koga Japan22 - 17 Kawasaki KX
Full Results

Pala (Fox Raceway) - 250

- Pala, CA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL3 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France7 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL5 - 5 Honda CRF250
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK4 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
6Alex Martin Millville, MN10 - 6 Suzuki Rm-z250
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT9 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA8 - 11 Husqvarna FC 250
9Hunter Lawrence Australia37 - 2 Honda CRF250
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL2 - 36 Honda CRF250
11Christian Craig Hemet, CA6 - 15 Honda CRF250
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC15 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F FE
13Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA13 - 12 KTM 250 SX-F FE
14Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador18 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
15Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX12 - 17 Yamaha YZ250F
16Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC14 - 16 Yamaha YZ250F
17Thomas Covington Vernon, AL11 - 25 Husqvarna FC 250
18Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ35 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
19Wilson Todd Australia29 - 14 KTM 250 SX-F FE
20Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL17 - 18 Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO93
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany89
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France74
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM72
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA70
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC65
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY52
8Dean Ferris Australia42
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK41
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA38
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL92
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY86
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France70
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK68
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL65
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL51
7Alex Martin Millville, MN48
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA47
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT42
10Hunter Lawrence Australia41
Full Standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 7 (of 18) - MXGP of France - St. Jean d'Angely, France

MXGP of France - MXGP

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Arnaud Tonus Switzerland3 - 3 Yamaha
3Romain Febvre France5 - 2 Yamaha
4Clement Desalle Belgium6 - 4 Kawasaki
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland4 - 8 Yamaha
6Julien Lieber Belgium9 - 6 Kawasaki
7Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 17 KTM
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands11 - 7 KTM
9Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania7 - 11 Husqvarna
10Gautier Paulin France16 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP of France - MX2

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain2 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Belgium1 - 2 Yamaha
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark3 - 5 Husqvarna
4Mitchell Evans Australia7 - 4 Honda
5Adam Sterry United Kingdom6 - 6 Kawasaki
6Ben Watson United Kingdom12 - 3 Yamaha
7Davy Pootjes Netherlands5 - 8 Husqvarna
8Bas Vaessen Netherlands15 - 7 KTM
9Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA10 - 13 Kawasaki
10Tom Vialle France4 - 28 KTM
Full Results

MXGP of France - EMX250

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Stephen Rubini France1 - 6 Honda
2Alberto Forato Italy4 - 3 Husqvarna
3Thibault Benistant France3 - 4 Yamaha
4Jimmy Clochet France2 - 8 Kawasaki
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands12 - 1 Kawasaki
6 Italy18 - 2 KTM
7 United Kingdom5 - 12 Honda
8Karlis Sabulis Latvia7 - 11 KTM
9 Netherlands6 - 13 Yamaha
10 Sweden15 - 10 KTM
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy311
2Tim Gajser Slovenia301
3Gautier Paulin France218
4Clement Desalle Belgium208
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania190
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland184
7Arnaud Tonus Switzerland162
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium156
9Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands144
10Julien Lieber Belgium141
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain297
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark283
3Jago Geerts Belgium217
4Henry Jacobi Germany210
5Mitchell Evans Australia187
6Ben Watson United Kingdom184
7Tom Vialle France182
8Davy Pootjes Netherlands157
9Adam Sterry United Kingdom157
10Bas Vaessen Netherlands125
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Alberto Forato Italy138
2Stephen Rubini France120
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands97
4Karlis Sabulis Latvia74
5Ruben Fernandez Spain73
6Rene Hofer Austria68
7Giuseppe Tropepe Italy67
8Pierre Goupillon France67
9Jimmy Clochet France66
10Thibault Benistant France60
Full Standings

125 ALL STAR RACE

Round 2 (of 12) - Fox Raceway - Pala, CA

Overall

Pos.#First NameLast NameBikeCity, State
124JoshuaVarizeKTMRialto, CA
22RyanVillopotoYAMNewport Beach, CA
3424AndrewHertzlerYAMCorona, CA
4141RobbieWagemanYAMNewhall, CA
5448BrocShoemakerYAMMenifee, CA
610ColtonHaakerHQVPerris, CA
771TalonHawkinsHQVTemecula, CA
8246WilliamSimons Jr.YAMSimi Valley, CA
919BrandonRayKTMFremont, CA
10576TravisHowellKTMCottage Grove, OR

To view the full 125 All Star Race Results, click here.

Other championship standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 6 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC165
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV152
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC123
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC111
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT93
6Josh Strang Australia83
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT81
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA65
9 Cookeville, TN58
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN52
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT180
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN119
3 Jefferson, GA107
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN91
5 New Zealand78
6 Millville, NJ77
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
8 Landrum, SC69
9 Sumter, SC65
10Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA65
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL165
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL153
3 West Sunbury, PA101
4 Indianola, PA97
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH160
2Tayla Jones Australia153
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC125
4 New Zealand107
5 Bridgeton, NJ85
6 Mchenry, MD84
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH84
8 Knoxville, TN73
9 Bloomington, IN69
10 Birchrunville, PA64
Full Standings

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

Dutch Masters

Through Round 2

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna97
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM79
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna67
4thMax AnstieKTM60
5thPetar PetrovKTM55

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki94
2ndJago GeertsYamaha65
3rdBen WatsonYamaha62
4thDavy PootjesHusqvarna58
5thAdam SterryKawasaki56

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 2

MX1 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stShaun SimpsonKTM94
2ndTommy SearleKawasaki92
3rdLewis TombsHonda70
4thHarri KullasHonda58
5thAlexander BrownKTM57

MX2 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stConrad MewseKTM97
2ndBas VaessenKTM85
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna76
4thJosh GilbertHonda70
5thDylan WalshHusqvarna70

WORCS

Through Round 5

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM125
2ndDante OliveiraKTM102
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna81
4thZach BellKawasaki71
5thDalton  ShireyHusqvarna65

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike