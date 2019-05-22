Jeffrey Herlings Back Riding, But Return Date Not Set

Defending FIM Motocross World Champion Jeffrey Herlings has been completing short practice motos for almost three weeks, but a firm return date has yet to be determined, according to Red Bull KTM.

Herlings has been out of action since January due to a foot injury sustained in a training accident in Spain and is in later phases of his recovery but will not race this weekend at the MXGP of France.

“It feels great to be back on the bike again but I have to take things slowly and listen to what my body is saying,” Herlings said in a statement. “Sometimes I still have some pain in my foot and I need to train and get good time on the bike after three months of almost doing nothing. Basically I need to ride myself into shape. I want to come back to the track when I am 100 percent but I know I won’t be able to return and win; it will take a few races to get back up to a good level and the rest of the guys are already pushing hard and have the rhythm of regular racing. I’m working hard and will be back as soon as possible.”

Herlings claimed his first career MXGP World Championship last year in dominating fashion, winning 17 times in 19 races entered and 33 of 38 motos (both records).

Herlings’ Red Bull KTM teammate Antonio Cairoli holds a 34-point lead over Honda HRC's Tim Gajser in the MXGP Class as the championship heads to France for round seven this weekend.