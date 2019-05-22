Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Yamaha YZ450F Giveaway Announcement This Friday

May 22, 2019 12:20pm
Throughout the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Racer X and Yamaha teamed up to give away a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.

After going through all the entries, we finally have a winner!

We will be announcing the winner THIS FRIDAY, May 24. A very special guest will be calling the new owner of the YZ450F between 3 and 3:30 PST. So, you better pick up!

Thank you for coming out to support supercross and for your entry to win the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F!

Make sure to visit and tune in to racerxonline.com/pages/yamaha-giveaway for live updates!