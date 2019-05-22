Ron Sun, R.I.P.

Ron Sun, a former Honda factory rider and the brother of 1980 AMA 500c Motocross Champion Chuck Sun, passed away on Wednesday. He was 60 years old.

According to the family Ron passed as a result of heart and kidney failure. He grew up racing in the seventies and then took to the national circuit aboard a privateer Husqvarna. He scored several top-ten finishes, which caught the attention of the Honda factory team. They signed both of the Sun brothers for 1980, only to have Ron missed the first part of the season after breaking his leg while training. When he returned later that year it was on a works 125, and his best finish was a moto win at the 1980 FIM 125cc U.S. Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, the race where Johnny O'Mara took the overall win aboard a Mugen Honda.

By 1982 Ron was done with professional motocross, his last national being Washougal, which wasn't far from his birthplace in Sherwood, Oregon. He would remain active as a vet racer well trough his forties, as well as an off-road trail rider.

Godspeed, Ron Sun.

