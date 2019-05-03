Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Full Schedule

James Stewart Raw Interview, Part II

May 3, 2019 3:45pm | by:
James Stewart Raw Interview, Part II

It’s been a few weeks since James Stewart returned to the public eye with a detailed video about racing Ricky Carmichael, his days with Kawasaki and why it ended, the championship that sticks out most for him, and much more.

Today, Seven released part two of a raw conversation with James, who has not competed in a race since July 23, 2016. He had also withdrawn from making public statements since an Instagram post on the eve of the 2017 season, leaving fans, the industry, and the media in limbo as he decided to figure out what’s next. Is he retiring? Will he return to racing?

In the second part of the video, Stewart talks about his days training with Aldon Baker, his younger brother Malcolm, being a father, his training compound, returning to race Loretta Lynn's, the pressure he had to win, and much, much more.

As revealing as that is, Stewart does not officially use the word retirement. However, he makes it pretty clear in this video that he’s moved on to being a dad, and away from the pressure of having to give his entire life to winning races.

Check it out: