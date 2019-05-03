Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The race will air live on USA Network beginning at 10 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC Sports Gold.

The fifth round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule