Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Review
February 16, 2019 9:20am | by: Jason Crane
Racer X test rider David Pingree takes us through the all new 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition at Fox Raceway.
ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT
Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.