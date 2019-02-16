Round seven of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.
The view from high atop Jerry World. | @supercrosslive @attstadium (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
Track walk has concluded in Arlington, and free practice is getting set to begin. | Swipe ⬅️ @supercrosslive (Photos - @kardyphoto | @shepherdphotos)
We’ve yet to see @zacho_16 without a smile on his face this weekend. | @supercrosslive @rockstarhusky (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
Visit the link in our bio to keep up with today’s Race Day Feed. | @supercrosslive @chasesexton @fchonda (Photo - @kardyphoto)
After the first round of qualifying, @austinforkner currently sits atop the 250 class’ times. | @supercrosslive @pcraceteam (Photo - @kardyphoto)
@marvinmusquin25 currently sits on top of the 450 class in qualifying. | @supercrosslive @ktmusa (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
@austinforkner qualifies p-1 today in Texas. | @supercrosslive @pcraceteam (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
