Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Group A Qualifying 2
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Hill
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Martin Davalos
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 2
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 3
Instapics: Arlington

Instapics Arlington

February 16, 2019 11:00am

Round seven of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

  • In Arlington this weekend for @supercrosslive? Stop by our booth in the pits to hangout with @carriebolling7, subscribe to the magazine, and get FREE STUFF! You can also sign up—for FREE—to win this 2019 @yamahamotorusa YZ450F! Carrie will also be taking over our Instagram story today as she roams the pits, so be on the lookout! (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
  • The view from high atop Jerry World. | @supercrosslive @attstadium (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
  • Track walk has concluded in Arlington, and free practice is getting set to begin. | Swipe ⬅️ @supercrosslive (Photos - @kardyphoto | @shepherdphotos)
  • We’ve yet to see @zacho_16 without a smile on his face this weekend. | @supercrosslive @rockstarhusky (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
  • Visit the link in our bio to keep up with today’s Race Day Feed. | @supercrosslive @chasesexton @fchonda (Photo - @kardyphoto)
  • After the first round of qualifying, @austinforkner currently sits atop the 250 class’ times. | @supercrosslive @pcraceteam (Photo - @kardyphoto)
  • @marvinmusquin25 currently sits on top of the 450 class in qualifying. | @supercrosslive @ktmusa (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
  • Don’t forget to stop by our booth today in Arlington to subscribe or renew, and to sign up for a chance to win a FREE @yamahamotorusa YZ450F—as well as walk away with a FREE @racerxbrand draw string bag. Be sure to tell @carriebolling7 we sent ya! (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
  • @austinforkner qualifies p-1 today in Texas. | @supercrosslive @pcraceteam (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
