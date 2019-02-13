Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Polisport Releases New Frame Protectors

February 13, 2019 9:55am | by:
Polisport releases a new range of Frame Protectors that'll be available for selected models of Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, KTM, and Husqvarna.

This new performance part will provide the best protection to the frame from roost, impact, and rider’s boots. The Polisport Frame Protector has a slim and low-profile design to avoid interaction with the boots and is produced in high resistant plastic material to be durable and resistant.

The part has also a grippy texture to increase the adhesiveness and will give a factory look to the bike with its OEM and black color options.

For more information, visit www.Polisport.com