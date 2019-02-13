Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Mike Alessi Signs With Honda GDR/Fox Racing

February 13, 2019 9:00am | by:
Mike Alessi Signs With Honda GDR/Fox Racing

Mike Alessi is returning to Canada in 2019. After spending the last few years with Monster Energy/Alpinestars Kawasaki, Alessi is joining Honda GDR/Fox Racing, the team announced on social media.

It was also announced that Smartop, which is owned by Mike Genova, whom Alessi rode for during his career in the U.S., is also joining the team as a sponsor.

The Canadian series underwent massive changes in 2018 and was rebranded as the Rockstar Triple Crown Championship, which consists of arenacross, supercross, and motocross. (You can read more about the new series here.) In the announcement yesterday, the team said that Alessi will only compete in the motocross portion of the series. The eight-round championship begins June 1 at Wild Rose in Calgary.

Alessi has spent the past few years racing in Canada, finishing fifth overall in 2016 and fourth overall in 2017. He missed a portion of the series in 2018 due to injury and finished 12th overall.  