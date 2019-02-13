Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Alert Carry-On Now Available
February 13, 2019 10:15am | by: Press Release
Corona, CA—The Alert Carry-On is the third and final bag on the market in the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Bag Collection and is now in-stock. Manufactured by OGIO, the Alert makes for a great carry-on to keep your travel essentials at your fingertips while you are in transit. Embroidered team logos and bold new graphics come equipped for 2019 on the Alert Carry-On.
Pro Circuit. We Race.
Features Include:
- Skate wheels and multiple grab handles provide optimum mobility and stability
- Durable and protective, reinforced back panel skids make this carry-on reliable wherever you're headed
- 2-stage pullman handle—internal compression straps—two low profile external pockets
- Multiple grab handles - airline regulation carry-on size with 3" expansion zipper (must be checked when expanded)
Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.