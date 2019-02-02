Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Instapics: San Diego

Instapics San Diego

February 2, 2019 11:00am

Round five of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off today at PETCO Park in San Diego.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.