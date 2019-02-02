Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Petco Park in San Diego, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
If it seems like the Race Day Feed is getting a late start today, well, that’s because it is. We’re on a delayed schedule here in San Diego thanks to wet weather. As of noon it wasn’t raining but plenty of rain has already fallen in the last few days and much more is expected this afternoon. As a result the track is covered, and track walk, which normally starts at 10:30 in the morning, isn’t scheduled to take place until 3:45. Practice and qualifying are cut to one session and won’t get underway until 4:45. It’s definitely going to be sloppy tonight, which has the potential to really shake up what’s already been a totally unpredictable season.
Speaking of unpredictable, did anyone think at this point reigning champ Jason Anderson be out of the season and Cooper Webb would have more wins than anyone else and be the championship leader? Probably not. Nobody thought it’d be this close, either. The top four, Webb, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Marvin Musquin, are only separated by four points. That’s closer than any season, after four rounds, in the history of the sport. Enjoy it now folks, it might not be like this all season!
As close as the championship is right now, it’s not the only thing happening. Justin Barcia is still riding with a sore tailbone due to a crash at Anaheim 2 and Ben LaMay is coming back after hurting his leg in practice in Oakland. We also spoke with Anderson yesterday and learned his injuries are a little more extensive than initially reported. In addition to his broken arm and rib (which turned out to be ribs), he also suffered a collapsed lung, lacerated his liver, and “had broken some stuff in [his] back” too. Not surprisingly, he doesn’t think he’ll be back racing before the end of the season. He didn’t rule it out, but said right now it makes more sense to focus on being solid for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross than to try to rush back for a few races at the very end. Look for the interview in its entirety next week. For the complete report on who's in and who's out tonight, go here.
Elsewhere in the 450SX Class, Matt Bisceglia and Cycle Trader/Rock River/ Yamaha have parted ways. In Bisceglia’s place now is Ryan Breece, who’s in the midst of his first 450SX season. We spoke with him yesterday and he’s excited to be part of the team. He was already on a Yamaha and uses Enzo suspension, just like Cycle Trader/Rock River/Yamaha does, so the transition shouldn’t be too crazy. He even got a chance to ride the bike two days earlier this week.
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|81
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|79
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|72
In the 250SX Class the points situation is also pretty tight. The top four, Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath, and Dylan Ferrandis, are separated by just five points. RJ Hampshire is fifth, but thanks to a disastrous main event last week, in which he crashed four times, Hampshire sits twenty-four points out of the lead. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been riding well, but for the most part he's struggled with starts. Check out this interview we did with him yesterday for more info.
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|91
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|88
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|87
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|86
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67