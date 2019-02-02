Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Petco Park in San Diego, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

If it seems like the Race Day Feed is getting a late start today, well, that’s because it is. We’re on a delayed schedule here in San Diego thanks to wet weather. As of noon it wasn’t raining but plenty of rain has already fallen in the last few days and much more is expected this afternoon. As a result the track is covered, and track walk, which normally starts at 10:30 in the morning, isn’t scheduled to take place until 3:45. Practice and qualifying are cut to one session and won’t get underway until 4:45. It’s definitely going to be sloppy tonight, which has the potential to really shake up what’s already been a totally unpredictable season.

Speaking of unpredictable, did anyone think at this point reigning champ Jason Anderson be out of the season and Cooper Webb would have more wins than anyone else and be the championship leader? Probably not. Nobody thought it’d be this close, either. The top four, Webb, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Marvin Musquin, are only separated by four points. That’s closer than any season, after four rounds, in the history of the sport. Enjoy it now folks, it might not be like this all season!