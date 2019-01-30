Blake Savage Road 2 Recovery Fund
The motocross industry was shocked when news broke that Blake Savage, a former pro racer who now trains his brother-in-law Ken Roczen (Ken is married to Blake's sister), as well as Cole Seely, Christian Craig, Chase Sexton, and others, suffered a spinal injury while riding his dirt bike just days before the Anaheim 2 supercross. Blake is one of the nicest people in the pits, with a true zest for life, and the heart and soul of an athlete, through and through.
Road 2 Recovery has now put together a fund to help with Blake's medical costs as he rehabs from his injury. Currently, Blake has no mobility from his mid-chest down to his lower extremities but does have upper body movement with some limitations. Click here for a donation link to help Blake's cause. Road 2 Recovery's full press release on the Blake Savage fund is below:
Earlier this month on January 14, 2019, Blake Savage crashed while riding at a private supercross track in Mesquite, Nevada, sustaining a cervical spinal cord injury due to fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra. Savage was immediately transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, where his injuries were assessed and a surgical plan was quickly put into place. On Tuesday, January 15, Savage underwent successful surgery, where doctors completed a C5 to T1 posterior spinal instrumentation and fusion, which addressed the fractures and stabilized the spine.
As a result of his injuries, Savage has no mobility from his mid-chest down to his lower extremities but does have upper body movement with some limitations. He has been admitted into the in-patient rehabilitation program at Dixie Regional Medical Center, where he is working with therapists daily on core-strength, trunk control and pelvis movement. Savage is expected to be released in 2-3 weeks to begin the long and extensive out-patient rehabilitation program.
At the time of his injury, Savage had an insurance policy called a “Hospital Indemnity”. While he is covered to an extent, this policy has a max yearly payout of roughly $47,000, which will likely be absorbed with the first surgical bill. His extensive hospital stay, in-patient and out-patient rehabilitation and additional wide-ranging medical needs are not covered.
Road 2 Recovery has started a R2R Fund where you can make a tax-deductible donation towards his cause at https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/blake-savage/. All funds raised will go towards Savage’s recovery and help alleviate his mounting medical bills. If you’re unable to support financially, please help by sharing his page. You can also leave a positive message for him and his family to read on his R2R Fund page.
Road 2 Recovery, along with some amazing partners will also be planning a “Cycling for Savage” event, which will take place in the coming months. More details will be released on his R2R Fund page, Road2Recovery.com and R2R’s social media pages.
Savage remains positive in his recovery and has a great support system around him. He is tackling this challenge like the true athlete his is, keeping high spirits and a strong drive to achieve his next goals.
Bad hair day guys, sorry! But I couldn’t be much happier with how my therapy sessions went today. I even surprised myself at times. I did 3hrs today, and I’m completely spent. I found some new movement today, which gives me hopeful news how far I’m going to progress. Im getting a lot better trunk control, starting to find some new tone in my legs, and work on pelvis movement. It doesn’t look like a lot, but for only being here exactly 14 days, and what I’ve already got back is great news. I’m just taking it one day at a time, and making the most of each session. I want to thank all you again for the encouraging words I read, and messages I get sent. There’s been so many great supporters out there, and you guys make the tough times easier to deal with. ❤️
Hey guys, just wanted to give you an update on how things have been going for me. Each day for me gets just slightly better, but of course I’m still riding an emotional coaster. My arm function is nearly normal, but my hands are still weak because of my C7 injury. My core function is slowly coming back, although my lower abdominals aren’t fully working yet. I can feel touch by hand everywhere, but I am not able to control my pelvis, or lower extremities. I’ve been doing a lot of therapy to get things moving, and making small gains each day. I want to give a huge thank you to all that have reached out, and have came to see me. I’ve been blown away by how many messages I’ve got, and how much support I’ve got from the whole motocross community. You guys are seriously the best and make us feel like one big family! I’ll keep you guys up to date, and post some vids of my therapy, although I still look like a struggling wet noodle haha. Thanks again every!?❤️
Everyone at Racer X—and the entire industry at large—wishes Blake the best in his recovery.
