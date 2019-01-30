2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Apparel Available Soon

Murrieta, California-In conjunction with the release of the 2019 FC 450 Rockstar Edition, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the release of the all new Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Lifestyle & Replica Teamwear Collection. Consisting of premium quality team and lifestyle garments, all pieces are designed to celebrate the success of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Honoring the long-term partnership between the two global brands, the updated line of 2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Casual Apparel combines the logos of both Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy Drink, to create an exclusive collection for dedicated race fans. This new collection features a series of race replica and lifestyle items for both men and women.

This exciting clothing range is not reserved exclusively to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team riders, but available to all who want to be part of this ongoing success story.