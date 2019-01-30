2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Apparel Available Soon
Murrieta, California-In conjunction with the release of the 2019 FC 450 Rockstar Edition, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the release of the all new Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Lifestyle & Replica Teamwear Collection. Consisting of premium quality team and lifestyle garments, all pieces are designed to celebrate the success of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.
Honoring the long-term partnership between the two global brands, the updated line of 2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Casual Apparel combines the logos of both Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy Drink, to create an exclusive collection for dedicated race fans. This new collection features a series of race replica and lifestyle items for both men and women.
This exciting clothing range is not reserved exclusively to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team riders, but available to all who want to be part of this ongoing success story.
2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Replica Items
RS Replica Shirt
Perfectly replicating the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team look, the RS Replica Shirt has a sporty cut, tapered breast pocket and a large logo screen print. Constructed of cotton, it offers high wear comfort blended with elastic materials.
RS Replica Hardshell Jacket
Offering an athletic fit, the RS Replica Hardshell Jacket is breathable, water-repellent and wind-resistant. Designed from high-grade functional materials, it also features two large external pockets.
RS Replica Team Beanie
The perfect beanie for dedicated Husqvarna fans, the RS Replica Team Beanie is made of 100% polyester and proudly carries the official logo of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.
2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Lifestyle Items
RS Tee Black
Built from 100% high-quality cotton, the RS Tee Black features special seam detailing, high wear comfort and a crew neck collar.
Women RS Tank Top
The unique Women RS Tank Top offers a sporty style and high-comfort, combined with special seam detailing. Designed with a taped breast pocket, it also features two well-placed logos.
The 2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Lifestyle & Replica Teamwear Collection will be available at authorized dealers early Spring 2019.
For more information on the collection, click here.