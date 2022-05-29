2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Spain - MXGP ResultsEMX125, WMX
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos ES
Live Now May 29, 2022
MXGP Qualifying Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|24:45.077
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Jorge Prado
|24:49.172
|4.095
|GasGas
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|24:56.207
|11.130
|Yamaha
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|25:00.613
|15.536
|GasGas
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:03.935
|18.858
|Yamaha
|6
|Mitchell Evans
|25:06.601
|21.524
|Honda
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|25:07.806
|22.729
|Honda
|8
|Brian Bogers
|25:11.237
|26.160
|Husqvarna
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|25:15.835
|30.758
|Husqvarna
|10
|Alberto Forato
|25:18.040
|32.963
|GasGas
|11
|Tim Gajser
|25:22.078
|37.001
|Honda
|12
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|25:34.930
|49.853
|Beta
|13
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:39.351
|54.274
|Yamaha
|14
|Henry Jacobi
|25:42.256
|57.179
|Honda
|15
|Valentin Guillod
|25:43.179
|58.102
|Yamaha
|16
|Jed Beaton
|25:43.633
|58.556
|Kawasaki
|17
|Christophe Charlier
|25:46.177
|1:01.100
|Yamaha
|18
|Alvin Östlund
|25:49.506
|1:04.429
|Yamaha
|19
|Benoit Paturel
|25:54.618
|1:09.541
|Honda
|20
|Jordi Tixier
|25:59.562
|1:14.485
|KTM
|21
|Jorge Zaragoza
|26:05.423
|1:20.346
|Honda
|22
|Arminas Jasikonis
|26:08.400
|1:23.323
|Yamaha
|23
|Nicholas Lapucci
|26:09.992
|1:24.915
|Fantic
|24
|Ivo Monticelli
|26:28.475
|1:43.398
|Honda
|25
|Hardi Roosiorg
|26:43.734
|1:58.657
|KTM
|26
|Miro Sihvonen
|25:13.845
|-1 Lap
|Honda
|27
|Ben Watson
|11:44.814
|-7 Laps
|Kawasaki
|28
|Brent Van Doninck
|12:43.732
|58.918
|Yamaha
|29
|Alessandro Lupino
|6:22.712
|-10 Laps
|Beta