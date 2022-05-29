Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Consolation Race
  1. Trevor Schmidt
  2. Colby Copp
  3. Jackson Gray
Full Results
250 Consolation Race
  1. Florian Miot
  2. Garrett Hoffman
  3. Wade Brommel
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Spain - MXGP Results

EMX125, WMX

intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos ES Spain

May 29, 2022

MXGP Qualifying Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Glenn Coldenhoff 24:45.0770.000 Netherlands Yamaha
2Jorge Prado 24:49.1724.095 Spain GasGas
3Maxime Renaux 24:56.20711.130 France Yamaha
4Mattia Guadagnini 25:00.61315.536 Italy GasGas
5Jeremy Seewer 25:03.93518.858 Switzerland Yamaha
6Mitchell Evans 25:06.60121.524 Australia Honda
7Ruben Fernandez 25:07.80622.729 Spain Honda
8Brian Bogers 25:11.23726.160 Netherlands Husqvarna
9Pauls Jonass 25:15.83530.758 Latvia Husqvarna
10Alberto Forato 25:18.04032.963 Italy GasGas
11Tim Gajser 25:22.07837.001 Slovenia Honda
12Jeremy Van Horebeek 25:34.93049.853 Belgium Beta
13Calvin Vlaanderen 25:39.35154.274 South Africa Yamaha
14Henry Jacobi 25:42.25657.179 Germany Honda
15Valentin Guillod 25:43.17958.102 Switzerland Yamaha
16Jed Beaton 25:43.63358.556 Australia Kawasaki
17Christophe Charlier 25:46.1771:01.100 France Yamaha
18Alvin Östlund 25:49.5061:04.429 Sweden Yamaha
19Benoit Paturel 25:54.6181:09.541 France Honda
20Jordi Tixier 25:59.5621:14.485 France KTM
21Jorge Zaragoza 26:05.4231:20.346 Spain Honda
22Arminas Jasikonis 26:08.4001:23.323 Lithuania Yamaha
23Nicholas Lapucci 26:09.9921:24.915 Italy Fantic
24Ivo Monticelli 26:28.4751:43.398 Italy Honda
25Hardi Roosiorg 26:43.7341:58.657 Estonia KTM
26Miro Sihvonen 25:13.845-1 Lap Finland Honda
27Ben Watson 11:44.814-7 Laps United Kingdom Kawasaki
28Brent Van Doninck 12:43.73258.918 Belgium Yamaha
29Alessandro Lupino 6:22.712-10 Laps Italy Beta
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now