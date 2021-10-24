Results Archive
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - WMX Results

WMX, EMX125 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

October 24, 2021

WMX Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Courtney Duncan Courtney Duncan New Zealand New Zealand3 - 1 Kawasaki
2Larissa Papenmeier Larissa Papenmeier Germany Germany1 - 2 Yamaha
3Nancy Van De Ven Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands Netherlands2 - 3 Yamaha
4Lynn Valk Lynn Valk Netherlands Netherlands5 - 4 Husqvarna
5Sara Andersen Sara Andersen Denmark Denmark8 - 5 KTM
6Daniela Guillen Daniela Guillen Spain Spain7 - 6 KTM
7Amandine Verstappen Amandine Verstappen Belgium Belgium4 - 8 Kawasaki
8Shana Van Der Vlist Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands Netherlands6 - 9 KTM
9Kiara Fontanesi Kiara Fontanesi Italy Italy15 - 7 GasGas
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia Australia9 - 10 Honda
11Giorgia Montini Giorgia Montini Italy Italy12 - 11 GasGas
12Line Dam Line Dam Denmark Denmark13 - 12 Yamaha
13Mathea Seleboe Mathea Seleboe Norway Norway11 - 14 Yamaha
14Malou Jakobsen Malou Jakobsen Denmark Denmark10 - 18 KTM
15Britt Jans-beken Britt Jans-beken Netherlands Netherlands23 - 13 KTM
16Virginie Germond Virginie Germond Switzerland Switzerland21 - 15 KTM
17Giorgia Blasigh Giorgia Blasigh Italy Italy25 - 16 GasGas
18Mia Ribic Mia Ribic Croatia Croatia35 - 17 GasGas
19Jana Sanchez Nequi Jana Sanchez Nequi Spain Spain14 - 35 Yamaha
20Jamie Astudillo Jamie Astudillo United States United States16 - 21 KTM
21Laura Raunkjaer Laura Raunkjaer Denmark Denmark27 - 19 KTM
22Giorgia Giudici Giorgia Giudici Italy Italy19 - 20 Husqvarna
23Sandra Keller Sandra Keller Switzerland Switzerland17 - DNS Kawasaki
24Avrie Berry Avrie Berry United States United States18 - 22 Husqvarna
25Danee Gelissen Danee Gelissen Netherlands Netherlands20 - 24 KTM
26Alicia Reitze Alicia Reitze Germany Germany24 - 23 Yamaha
27Demi Verploegh Demi Verploegh Netherlands Netherlands29 - 25 Yamaha
28Stephanie Stoutjesdijk Stephanie Stoutjesdijk Netherlands Netherlands22 - 26 Husqvarna
29Alexandra Massury Alexandra Massury Germany Germany31 - 27 Yamaha
30Michelle Zünd Michelle Zünd Switzerland Switzerland30 - 28 KTM
31Desiree Agosti Desiree Agosti Italy Italy26 - 29 GasGas
32Marta De Giovanni Marta De Giovanni Italy Italy32 - 30 GasGas
33Joyce Zachmann Joyce Zachmann Switzerland Switzerland36 - 31 KTM
34Chantal Pavoni Chantal Pavoni Italy Italy33 - 32 Husqvarna
35Fiona Hoppe Fiona Hoppe Germany Germany28 - 33 Husqvarna
36Alissa Harkin Alissa Harkin Canada Canada34 - 34 Yamaha
37Gabriela Seisdedos Gabriela Seisdedos Spain Spain37 - DNS KTM
