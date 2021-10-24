2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - WMX ResultsWMX, EMX125 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now October 24, 2021
WMX Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|8 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Daniela Guillen
|Spain
|7 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|4 - 8
|Kawasaki
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|6 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|15 - 7
|GasGas
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|Australia
|9 - 10
|Honda
|11
|Giorgia Montini
|Italy
|12 - 11
|GasGas
|12
|Line Dam
|Denmark
|13 - 12
|Yamaha
|13
|Mathea Seleboe
|Norway
|11 - 14
|Yamaha
|14
|Malou Jakobsen
|Denmark
|10 - 18
|KTM
|15
|Britt Jans-beken
|Netherlands
|23 - 13
|KTM
|16
|Virginie Germond
|Switzerland
|21 - 15
|KTM
|17
|Giorgia Blasigh
|Italy
|25 - 16
|GasGas
|18
|Mia Ribic
|Croatia
|35 - 17
|GasGas
|19
|Jana Sanchez Nequi
|Spain
|14 - 35
|Yamaha
|20
|Jamie Astudillo
|United States
|16 - 21
|KTM
|21
|Laura Raunkjaer
|Denmark
|27 - 19
|KTM
|22
|Giorgia Giudici
|Italy
|19 - 20
|Husqvarna
|23
|Sandra Keller
|Switzerland
|17 - DNS
|Kawasaki
|24
|Avrie Berry
|United States
|18 - 22
|Husqvarna
|25
|Danee Gelissen
|Netherlands
|20 - 24
|KTM
|26
|Alicia Reitze
|Germany
|24 - 23
|Yamaha
|27
|Demi Verploegh
|Netherlands
|29 - 25
|Yamaha
|28
|Stephanie Stoutjesdijk
|Netherlands
|22 - 26
|Husqvarna
|29
|Alexandra Massury
|Germany
|31 - 27
|Yamaha
|30
|Michelle Zünd
|Switzerland
|30 - 28
|KTM
|31
|Desiree Agosti
|Italy
|26 - 29
|GasGas
|32
|Marta De Giovanni
|Italy
|32 - 30
|GasGas
|33
|Joyce Zachmann
|Switzerland
|36 - 31
|KTM
|34
|Chantal Pavoni
|Italy
|33 - 32
|Husqvarna
|35
|Fiona Hoppe
|Germany
|28 - 33
|Husqvarna
|36
|Alissa Harkin
|Canada
|34 - 34
|Yamaha
|37
|Gabriela Seisdedos
|Spain
|37 - DNS
|KTM