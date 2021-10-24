2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2 ResultsWMX, EMX125 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now October 24, 2021
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 8
|KTM
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|5 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|13 - 2
|Yamaha
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|7 - 5
|Honda
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|9 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|11 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|10 - 11
|GasGas
|11
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|15 - 9
|Kawasaki
|12
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|6 - 18
|Husqvarna
|13
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|12 - 13
|KTM
|14
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|14 - 12
|Honda
|15
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|8 - 27
|GasGas
|16
|Gianluca Facchetti
|Italy
|19 - 14
|KTM
|17
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|20 - 15
|KTM
|18
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|18 - 17
|KTM
|19
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|17 - 19
|GasGas
|20
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|21 - 16
|GasGas
|21
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|16 - 29
|GasGas
|22
|Petr Polak
|Czechia
|22 - 20
|Yamaha
|23
|Samuel Nilsson
|Spain
|26 - 21
|KTM
|24
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|23 - 22
|KTM
|25
|Filippo Zonta
|Italy
|24 - 23
|Honda
|26
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|28 - 24
|Honda
|27
|Gerard Congost
|Spain
|25 - 25
|Yamaha
|28
|Julian Vander Auwera
|Belgium
|27 - 26
|Husqvarna
|29
|Gonzalo Vargas
|30 - 28
|Yamaha
|30
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|29 - DNS
|Kawasaki
|31
|Kevin Brumann
|Switzerland
|DNS - DNS
|Yamaha