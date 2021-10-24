Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2 Results

WMX, EMX125 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

October 24, 2021

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 8 KTM
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria5 - 6 KTM
6Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium13 - 2 Yamaha
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain7 - 5 Honda
8Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France9 - 7 Yamaha
9Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia11 - 10 Kawasaki
10Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany10 - 11 GasGas
11Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark15 - 9 Kawasaki
12Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands6 - 18 Husqvarna
13Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom12 - 13 KTM
14Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France14 - 12 Honda
15Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden8 - 27 GasGas
16Gianluca Facchetti Gianluca Facchetti Italy Italy19 - 14 KTM
17Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia20 - 15 KTM
18Bastian Boegh Damm Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark Denmark18 - 17 KTM
19Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain17 - 19 GasGas
20Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway21 - 16 GasGas
21Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy16 - 29 GasGas
22Petr Polak Petr Polak Czechia Czechia22 - 20 Yamaha
23Samuel Nilsson Samuel Nilsson Spain Spain26 - 21 KTM
24Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain23 - 22 KTM
25Filippo Zonta Filippo Zonta Italy Italy24 - 23 Honda
26Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom28 - 24 Honda
27Gerard Congost Gerard Congost Spain Spain25 - 25 Yamaha
28Julian Vander Auwera Julian Vander Auwera Belgium Belgium27 - 26 Husqvarna
29Gonzalo Vargas Gonzalo Vargas 30 - 28 Yamaha
30Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands29 - DNS Kawasaki
31Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann Switzerland SwitzerlandDNS - DNS Yamaha
