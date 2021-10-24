Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP Results

WMX, EMX125 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

October 24, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 3 KTM
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 2 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 7 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy7 - 4 KTM
6Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 5 GasGas
7Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 8 Yamaha
8Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France8 - 9 Honda
9Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands13 - 6 GasGas
10Arnaud Tonus Arnaud Tonus Switzerland Switzerland9 - 11 Yamaha
11Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark11 - 12 Husqvarna
12Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy14 - 10 KTM
13Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands10 - 14 Yamaha
14Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa12 - 16 Yamaha
15Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium16 - 15 Beta
16Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany26 - 13 Honda
17Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela18 - 18 KTM
18Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom15 - 22 KTM
19Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia20 - 17 Honda
20Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland17 - 24 Yamaha
21Jose Butron Jose Butron Spain Spain25 - 19 KTM
22Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom19 - DNS Yamaha
23Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany23 - 20 KTM
24Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium22 - 21 Yamaha
25Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy21 - 23 GasGas
26Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania24 - 25 Husqvarna
27Miro Sihvonen Miro Sihvonen Finland Finland29 - 26 Honda
28Anton Nordström Graaf Anton Nordström Graaf Sweden Sweden28 - 27 Yamaha
29Joan Cros Joan Cros Spain Spain30 - 28 Kawasaki
30Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium27 - DNS Yamaha
