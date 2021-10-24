2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP ResultsWMX, EMX125 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now October 24, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 2
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 7
|Kawasaki
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|7 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|8 - 9
|Honda
|9
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|13 - 6
|GasGas
|10
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
|11
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|11 - 12
|Husqvarna
|12
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|14 - 10
|KTM
|13
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|10 - 14
|Yamaha
|14
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|12 - 16
|Yamaha
|15
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|16 - 15
|Beta
|16
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|26 - 13
|Honda
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|18 - 18
|KTM
|18
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|15 - 22
|KTM
|19
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|20 - 17
|Honda
|20
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|17 - 24
|Yamaha
|21
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|25 - 19
|KTM
|22
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|19 - DNS
|Yamaha
|23
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|23 - 20
|KTM
|24
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|22 - 21
|Yamaha
|25
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|21 - 23
|GasGas
|26
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|24 - 25
|Husqvarna
|27
|Miro Sihvonen
|Finland
|29 - 26
|Honda
|28
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|Sweden
|28 - 27
|Yamaha
|29
|Joan Cros
|Spain
|30 - 28
|Kawasaki
|30
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|27 - DNS
|Yamaha