Webb, Smith, Bradshaw and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

What a day at Millville and tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in a pair of surprise co-hosts that are a couple of beauties. Tune in 5PM PST to see who we got in!

Cooper Webb got a flat at Millville but he had a good first moto and we’ll talk to Webb about his final MX season, his starts, WSX coming up and more.

Jordon Smith had a strong second moto at Millvile on his Triumph and also came back from a ways out in the first moto. We’ll have Smitty on to talk about the adoption to the 450 for motocross, riding for Triumph and more.

Damon Bradshaw is a legend and he’s got a BLU CRU Tenere ride coming up to talk about as well as some BLU CRU Invitational events and as well, we’ll probably drag some stories out of him.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. We also have the Beta USA IDK man.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing